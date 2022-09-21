USDA Director visits JRMC, talks struggles in rural healthcare

USDA Rural Development State Director Theresa Greenfield visited UnityPoint – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) on Sept. 15 to highlight the funds the agency has invested for improvements to healthcare.

In April, JRMC received a $236,500 grant from the Emergency Rural Health Care program to help fund equipment needed to support the COVID-19 pandemic and higher-acuity patients. That equipment will help prepare for a future pandemic event, increase medical surge capacity, increase access to quality healthcare services, and increase capacity for vaccine distribution.

In early 2022, JRMC received four additional grants from the Community Facility Direct Loan and Grant program. That included: $140,000 for two ambulances, $218,000 for a CT scanner upgrade, $44,000 for a solar array, and $16,500 for a radio system upgrade.

“This administrator, Sec. (of Agriculture) Vilsack, they just have a real appreciation for rural America. They recognize that rural America has been left behind,” said Greenfield.

Greenfield met with JRMC CEO Eric Briesmeister; Charlie Becker, UnityPoint Health Board of Directors chair and JRMC Governing Board; Michelle Niermann, president and CEO UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids; Britt Smith, Monticello Police chief and Ambulance administrator; and Jeremiah Hoyt, Anamosa Police chief.

Accompanying Greenfield were: Karen Howe, USDA Rural Development; and Cindy Pelzer, area director USDA Rural Development.

Greenfield offered that Rural Development offers grants and loans in three key areas: housing, community facilities and programs, and business programs (investments).

“The work we do and the resources we have can really make a difference,” she said.

With her visit to JRMC, Greenfield wanted to highlight rural healthcare.

“Rural healthcare, in opinion, is kind of in crisis. One hundred hospitals closed throughout the country. We’ve been very fortunate in Iowa.”

Briesmeister noted that JRMC is not just a hospital, but it’s an ambulance service. They also have eight rural clinics. All of those services require funding.

“Rural Iowa is using EMS more and more. It’s an aging population,” he said.

Typically, JRMC replaces an ambulance rig every five years. Briesmeister said with the USDA grant, that replacement would have taken longer.

“When you look at our capital, what we can actually spend, an ambulance is $200,000,” he noted. “To do that when you have only $800,000, that takes a quarter of your budget.”

JRMC was also in need of a radio system upgrade. There are dead spots within the facility that do not allow police, ambulance, and fire to communicate with one another, let alone Dispatch.

“We’re incredibly blessed,” thanked Briesmeister of the funding assistance.

Niermann spoke to the struggles UnityPoint faces as a whole, as well as in Cedar Rapids, post-pandemic.

“Healthcare responded to the needs of our communities during the pandemic,” she said. “There was a tremendous amount of uncertainty and a continual amount of adjustment to try and rise to the challenge, multiple peaks of the pandemic and the additional impact to other aspects of our business.”

In fact, Niermann this point in time is the worst she’s seen it in her 25-plus years in healthcare.

“The challenges we’re currently facing are rather stunning.”

UnityPoint is still not seeing their numbers bounce back from the pandemic.

“You need volume to provide the care that’s needed. You need volume from a revenue perspective,” she said.

Staffing, like everywhere in the nation, is also impacting healthcare.

“About 15 months ago, we saw the impact of the ‘great resignation.’ Our turnover rates have completely gone the other way.

“We’re not like restaurants; we just can’t stop serving lunch,” continued Niermann. “We need to be here serving our communities 24/7/365.”

She said recruitment and retention will go a long way, as would “building a pipeline for people to think about entering the healthcare profession.”