Utility companies seek clarification in new city policy

After previously taking action against above-ground fiber internet location markers, the Monticello City Council was back on the topic again during the Oct. 2 council meeting.

During the Sept. 19 council meeting, action was taken to no longer allow companies and contractors to install above-ground location markers. Since then, there has been some confusion with utility companies Alliant Energy and Black Hills Energy. Those companies are wondering now if their above-ground posts have to be removed, as the council asked Comelec and Cascade Communications to remove their markers that were sticking out of the ground.

Black Hills and Alliant informed City Administrator Russ Farnum that their markers and posts are installed to meet federal regulations and guidelines. Customers associated with those two companies have wondered if they need to remove the above-ground posts, too.

Farnum noted that any markers or posts should not be removed by home/business owners themselves.

Farnum said he reassured Alliant and Black Hills that council intent was to safeguard against any new fiber optic companies versus the utility companies.

He told the council that in writing a new city policy concerning underground utilities within the city's right of way, those companies should also be consulted.

"We don't want to preempt the markers that are required under state or federal law," Farnum said.

Mayor Dave Goedken commented that Alliant and Black Hills need to "be more considerate of the public" when placing their markers and/or posts.

"I've paid a lot of attention these last few weeks," he said of surveying the community. "We don't need markers every 200 feet. We have utility poles through people's backyards, cables in their terraces, water and sewer lines are a nightmare."

Goedken said the fiber companies are also tearing up new concrete along N. Sycamore Steet after property owners have only been assessed a couple of years for the street improvements.

"I understand where the public is coming from," he said of the complaints he received from N. Sycamore residents. "People who have been assessed don't feel a 2-foot-by-2-foot cut in a 2-year-old driveway is acceptable."

Council member Scott Brighton agreed.

"Shouldn't they be replacing the whole 8-by-8 section?" he proposed.

Goedken suggested bringing all of the utility companies together for a larger discussion.

"The gas companies are not onboard with rock being dumped on gas lines," he added of the work of one of the fiber companies.

Council member Tom Yeoman asked if a committee needed to be formed to hash out a new city policy that covers all of the utility issues at hand. Farnum said it is in the works.

"We need to figure out what (overall) policy this would fall under or do we make a new one," he said.

"We're used to seeing power and gas (posts)," Council member Candy Langerman said of above-ground posts. "They've been here for years. We need to leave them alone."

The council approved allowing utility markers and posts to remain above ground, with the exception of the active fiber projects taking place in town.