

Spending time outdoors during VBS, this group of kids had to work together to fill a bucket of water as they passed a cup of water on their heads.



The preschool-aged kids at VBS spent their time each day at the Equestrian Center. Here, Pastor Holly Knouse and volunteers teach them a fun prayer about superheroes.



At Kidvid Cinema, kids made cards for loved ones in their family or those in nursing homes.



There were four different rotations each day throughout VBS: Bible Adventure, Kidvid Cinema, Imagination, and Games. In Bible Adventure, kids worked on writing various statements about the miracles performed by Jesus Christ, such as healing the sick.



These kids work hard on making rockets during VBS. They spent time outside seeing whose rocket could fly the farthest.



Kids of all ages attended the Monticello Ministerial Association’s (MMA) Vacation Bible School (VBS) July 31 through Aug. 4 at the Youth Development Center. Each morning was spent in song and praise. (Photos by Kim Brooks)