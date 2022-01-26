Vaccine mandate language is removed

With the U.S. Supreme Court having blocked the Biden Administration from enforcing a vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employees, the Monticello Community School District no longer needs a provision about the mandate in its Return to Learn Plan.

Accordingly, the Monticello School Board voted to remove the three-paragraph Vaccine or Test Mandate from the plan, during its regular meeting Jan. 24.

The board had held a special meeting Jan. 6 to enact a policy regarding the proposed mandate, and to add it to the Return to Learn Plan on a just-in-case basis, while large employers across the country waited for a Supreme Court decision. The district needed to have such a policy in place by Jan. 10 or run the risk of federal fines.

Because of the court’s decision, the policy, and that portion of the Return to Learn Plan, are no longer needed. That decision came down Jan. 13.

Also on Monday, the board tabled the approval of a middle school/high school therapy dog program.

Speaking at the meeting was Ron Welter, who has a son attending Monticello High School as a sophomore. The boy is allergic to dogs and has had issues with his breathing when he has come in contact. Welter asked the board to vote against the therapy dog program.

Board member John Schlarmann suggested a compromise, in which the dog is kept only at the middle school while the Welter boy is still in school. The problem there is that the dog in question is owned and primarily handled by Carmen Stenger, guidance counselor at the high school.

Until a solution can be found, the board has tabled the idea.

In other board business:

• The board approved the 2022-23 school calendar that had been discussed at the Jan. 12 board work session. A public hearing was held at the start of Monday’s meeting, and no public comments were made.

The biggest change in the calendar is going from 17 days of 2 p.m. Wednesday dismissals to 28 days of 1 p.m. Wednesday dismissals. The change allows more time on Wednesdays for professional development, collaboration and prep time. The number of days scheduled entirely for PD and collaboration will be reduced.

• The board approved the 2022-23 High School Registration Handbook. One big change is the addition of an elective course, Peer to Peer Support, in which general education students get training to link with students with disabilities.

High school special education teacher Scott Hall was at the meeting to discuss the program and its benefits.

Another change involves adding an Applied Math course for students who may not be attending a four-year college after high school, and thus don’t need Algebra 2.

• The board approved the Jones County Regional Center/Kirkwood Programs of Study.

• The board approved the resolution for modified allowable growth request for at-risk/dropout prevention in the amount of $346,029.