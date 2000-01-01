Veterans Affairs grill-out



Army veteran Marty Neofotist of Monticello and his son Noah volunteered their time to grill for the Jones County Veterans Annual Open House on June 20. Neofotist served from 1997-2004.



Representing Veterans Affairs during the June 20 grill-out in Monticello were, from left, Commissioner Dennis Gray, Administrator Susan Yario, and Commissioners Penny Schoon and Jim Caswell.



Shady Bronemann of Monticello makes his way through the picnic line at the Jones County Veterans Affairs annual grilling-out and open house. Bronemann served in Army from 1961-64. The event was held inside the Lions Club pavilion at the fairgrounds. (Photos by Kim Brooks)