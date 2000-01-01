

The veterans pose for a picture in front of a 1962 U.S. Flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol. In November 1962, the flag was donated to MHS. The framed piece will be hung inside the high school.



Scotch Grove veteran Doug Bean was the guest speaker at MHS on Nov. 11. Bean, who works at the VA in Iowa City, served in the National Guard and Air Force. He shared about what it means to be a veteran and why Veterans Day is celebrated across the country.



High school and middle school students wore red, white, and blue to honor the veterans.



Maddison Butterworth and Bella Mullen perform the National Anthem at the start of the Veterans Day program.



MHS hosted local veterans for a breakfast at the high school on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. So many veterans attended, they had to use an overflow room. National Honor Society students served the meal. (Photos by Kim Brooks)