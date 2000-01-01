

Scouts with Troop 66 held up the American Flag, POW/MIA Flag, and the five flags representing the Armed Forces. From left are Boe Jones with the American Flag, Nessa Eitel with the Coast Guard flag, Ava Moestchen with the Air Force flag, Antonio Lagunes with the Navy flag, Beckett Kahler with the Marine flag, Mia Gomez with the Army flag, and Wyatt Eitel with the POW/MIA Flag. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



During the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Monticello High School, each veteran present introduced him/herself and shared what branch they served and when. From left are Kerri Chapman, Jeff McCormick, Bruce Novak, and Doug Adams.



Dozens of local veterans attended the MHS Veterans Day service.



Members of the MHS band, MHS choir, middle school band, and middle school choir performed the “Pledge of Allegiance” during the Nov. 11 Veterans Day program at MHS. They also performed a medley of songs representing the five branches of the Armed Forces. (Photos by Kim Brooks)