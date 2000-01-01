

Kindergartener Chloe Cozard checks out her new glasses, courtesy of Vision to Learn. In April, Vision to Learn optometrists visited schools throughout Jones County, giving students vision tests and fitting them with eyeglasses. Here, Optician Patricia Wilkerson makes sure each pair of glasses is a perfect fit. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Tucker Rahe, kindergartener, tries on his new blue Vision to Learn glasses. Each student received two free pairs of eyeglasses, one to take home and one to leave at school. The Jones County Community Foundation, which falls under the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, was also part of the Vision to Learn project in Jones County.