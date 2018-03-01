Voice of Jones Co. podcast delivers online

“We’ll bring you the people from Jones County, Iowa, speaking in their own words. They’ll tell you ​about themselves, their work, their hopes and dreams for citizens in Jones County.”

This is the basis of the “Voice of Jones County Podcast Radio.” Organized and managed by Richard Tapia of Monticello and Scott Werling of Anamosa, the radio podcast is free and accessible to anyone with Internet access.

The program started just under a year ago after discussion about lack of a radio station serving Jones County.