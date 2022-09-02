Volunteer Center, Family Council, ECR makes FY23 budget requests

Amy Keltner with the Jones County Volunteer Center (United Way) and Heather Weers with the Jones County Family Council and Every Child Reads – Jones County both met with the Jones County Supervisors on Feb. 1 to seek Fiscal Year 2023 budget requests.

Keltner made a request of $5,000, noting that the continued pandemic is still impacting her volunteer programs.

“Things continue to be rocky,” noted Keltner.

So many of her programs impact the senior citizen population, including the Transportation Program. Volunteer drivers use their own vehicles to take seniors to non-emergency medical appointments outside of Jones County to locations such as Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Dubuque.

“Donations and grants support the program,” shared Keltner.

She also reimburses the drivers for their mileage. In a typical month, a driver might travel 70 to 80 miles a month. Right now, it’s more like 40 miles.

“I have 10 volunteers on a regular basis,” Keltner of her drivers. “But driver support is down a bit. Due to the pandemic, I lost 85 percent of my group.

“Donations are also down,” added Keltner of the Center’s clients who tend to donate for compensation. “There’s been a dramatic decrease over the last couple of years.”

In a normal year, Keltner might see $7,000 to $8,000 in donations. Now, it’s more like $1,500.

“I’m working to keep grant funding up,” said Keltner.

The Volunteer Center’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistant) program starts this week. Keltner has secured 10 volunteers to help prepare taxes and assist with the program.

“Last year, we did 200-plus tax returns,” shared Keltner. “We were up to 150 the year before. There is definitely a need in the community (for this program).”

She said she needs to update the computers in her office to be able to continue to offer VITA.

SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program) is another service Kelter offers.

“I had one volunteer (for this program) prior to COVID,” Keltner said of the now-retired assistant.

She has been able to secure two more volunteers who successfully completed the three-day training in Des Moines.

SHIIP serves about 100 clients, October through December.

“We help people through the renewal process of their insurance,” explained Keltner.

The supervisors asked Keltner if she ever works with JETS when it comes to the Transportation Program. She said both services offer referrals back and forth.

Keltner also works with Emergency Management when it comes to the Emergency Volunteer Center, training volunteers for assistance during a natural disaster.

"In my six and a half years here, we've never had to activate the Emergency Volunteer Center,” shared Keltner. “But we have volunteers prepared and ready to take on any situation.”

Weers, who leads both the Family Council and ECR, requested a total of $9,000 from the county; $5,500 toward the Family Council, and $3,500 toward ECR. This is the first year Weers has ever requested funding from the county for ECR.

The Family Council is a 501(c)3 that collaborates with CPPC (Community Partnerships for Protecting Children), of which Weers also coordinates. In fact, they both maintain the same board members. They have a budget of $20,000 a year, of which Weers’ salary comes out of.

“That doesn’t leave much left over for other things in the community,” she told the board. She said private donations and fundraisers help support their programs. Unfortunately, COVID has made it hard to do much public fundraising.

“I’ve written for quite a few grants,” said Weers.

The Family Council takes on several programs to benefit youth in Jones County: free school supply drive, Shop With a Cop, Holiday Hugs, graduation celebrations, Equal Opportunity Funds, and the Jones County resource guide.

Holiday Hugs are gift bags that go to homeless youth living in Jones County. The term “homeless” is defined by the state as one who doesn’t have a home and/or resides with a non-family member.

They gave out 27 Holiday Hugs bags last year.

“It blew my mind,” Weers said.

The Family Council works with school counselors to throw small graduation celebrations for high school seniors living on their own and aging out of the foster care system.

Equal Opportunity Funds is also a program in which they work with school counselors to provide for the needs of students such as winter clothing, sports equipment, hygiene kits, etc.

“It’s whatever they need to make them equal in school,” explained Weers.

Overall, she said their goal is to “help kids throughout Jones County however we can.”

Weers said she is requesting more funding from the county this year due to the increase in the need for Holiday Hugs.

“It hit us hard,” she said. “But in talking to the counselors, it does make a huge difference. It means a lot to the kids.”

ECR falls under the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF), of which they designate funding toward Weers’ salary.

“Everything else is done through grants and private donations,” she said of putting books in the hands of kids to help them become proficient readers by the time they reach third grade.

ECR maintains three directives: school readiness, summer learning, and school attendance. Last summer, ECR partnered with Jones County Conservation to establish a storywalk at Central Park. In 2021 alone, ECR gave out 3,300 books to kids in Jones County through different events, activities, and programs.

“COVID has been a pain to get community meetings together,” said Weers.

At the beginning of 2022, they partnered with dentist offices throughout the county for a program called “Brush. Book. Bed.” This is geared toward kids ages 0-9.

“It helps parents establish a routine,” noted Weers.

“It’s all about getting books in the hands of kids,” Weers said of ECR’s overall goal. She shared that only 47 percent of third graders in Jones County can read at the third-grade reading level.

The $3,500 Weers requested will go toward purchasing more books to keep “Brush. Book. Bed” going well into the near future.