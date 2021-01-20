Volunteer Center literacy kits benefit Olin students

To commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Jan. 18, Anamosa High School students gave up a day off school to give of their time to the Jones County Volunteer Center.

On Friday, Jan. 15, Amy Keltner, senior coordinator of the Volunteer Center, held a workshop at the Lawrence Community Center. The goal was to put together 75 literacy kits for PreK-3 grade students at Olin Elementary School.

Several AHS students earned Silver Cord hours by taking part in the service project.

There were two types of kits assembled: Those containing the book “Bugs” for PreK-K and the book “Marty McGuire Has Too Many Pets” for grades 1-3.

Literacy kits are a United Way project. The Jones County Volunteer Center is part of United Way of East Central Iowa.

Literacy kits are created to support early childhood education and parent engagement. Aside from a free book, each kit also comes with several interactive activities for the students and their parents to do together after reading the book. For the kits accompanying “Bugs,” kids will design their own bug habitat, practice making patterns, and work on their math skills. For kits with “Marty McGuire,” students practice retelling the story to their parents and put on their own talent show.

“The literacy kits are created with the help of educational volunteers,” said Keltner.

The AHS students also colored bookmarks for each kit and wrote personalized notes of encouragement for the Olin students.

Prior to this most recent event, the Volunteer Center put together roughly 125 literacy kits that went out to kindergarten students at both Anamosa and Olin.

“These are new to our community, but a long-standing project with United Way programs throughout the state,” noted Kelter.

She said the kits are intended for younger elementary-age students “with the hopes to engage young readers and give them the reading tools they need to be successful in the future.”

These literacy kits were made possible through a Theisen’s More for Your Community Grant the Volunteer Center received from the Monticello Theisen’s store. Keltner said she chose to make the kits for Olin students as a way to reach out to the smaller, more rural schools in Jones County.

“We are thrilled to be able to reach that many grade levels with one donation,” said Keltner.

The Volunteer Center couldn’t offer literacy kits without grant funding, or the support of local businesses and organizations. Keltner explained that businesses or service groups can donate toward the project at a cost of $10 per kit, for a minimum of 25 kits (a total of $250). By purchasing and assembling the kits, local businesses/organizations can help out young kids in their community and make a difference in their lives.

“We are hopeful going forward that more social groups and businesses from our community are able to pick up this kit project as an opportunity to sponsor a positive educational tool,” suggested Kelter, “and also to utilize the event for (employee) team building.”

Keltner said while grant funding has helped, most grants require a financial match, which isn’t always possible for the Volunteer Center. That’s why it helps when businesses are able to sponsor such projects like literacy kits, to keep them going in Jones County.

Aside from the literacy kits, businesses/groups can also sponsor the Volunteer Center’s hygiene kit project as well; 100 kits for $500.

Like every organization, the Volunteer Center has had it rough throughout 2020 during the pandemic.

“We have lost about 75 percent of our volunteer pool and just as much in donations,” shared Kelter as to how much COVID has impacted their programs.

Grant funding has assisted in keeping the Center afloat and such programs as VITA and the transportation program running.

“We continue to assess community needs on a regular basis and fill in where we can,” continued Kelter of how the Volunteer Center can be of assistance. “Donations are an essential part of keeping each of our programs running and moving our mission forward engaging volunteers of all ages in services to meet critical community needs while providing a high-quality experience that will enrich the life of that volunteer.”

To find out how you can help with the literacy kit project or any program through the Volunteer Center, contact Keltner at 319-560-0811 or amy.keltner@uweci.org.