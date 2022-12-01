Volunteer Center looks to engage volunteers

Like many non-profits, the Jones County Volunteer Center has and continues to see the impact of the pandemic in terms of the number of volunteers reaching out, as well as donations and contributions coming in to support the various programs it offers.

Amy Keltner, senior coordinator of the Volunteer Center, said she has seen a decrease in her volunteer base across the board. Two of her biggest programs, VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and the Transportation Program, have taken a significant hit. She said the fact that both programs require some face-to-face contact could be one of the reasons why, especially as the pandemic continues.

“We’ve seen a significant decrease in donations as well,” she offered.

With fewer people utilizing the Transportation Program, that means less contributions stemming from trips to Cedar Rapids or Iowa City for non-emergency medical appointments.

“People are still staying home and not going out,” she said of their clients.

Also, some medical appointments are virtual now, a by-product of the pandemic.

With Martin Luther King, Jr. Day coming up on Jan. 17, Keltner had full intentions of having a full day of service projects, much like she’s been able to do in the past. Keltner applied for a VGF (Volunteer Generation Fund) grant to help cover the cost of hosting a service project. Unfortunately, the grant was unsuccessful.

“I have to find the funds,” she said of applying for various grants through Theisen’s, for example, or partnering with local non-profits such as Jones County Extension.

In the past, the Volunteer Center has asked volunteers on MLK, Jr. Day to help put together early literacy kits for elementary students in Jones County.

“King’s big focus was reading and literacy for children,” shared Keltner.

One hundred literacy kits typically cost about $1,000 to produce.

“There’s also the opportunity to create a new literacy kit about diversity,” shared Keltner. “But the materials are expensive.”

Any business or service group can always contact Keltner to sponsor literacy kits, and have their organization name included within each kit for recognition.

MLK, Jr. Day is typically a day off for students from school and adults from work. United Way, which is the umbrella overseeing the Volunteer Center, said rather than take a “day off,” take a “day on” and “find a way to honor and celebrate MLK, Jr.’s legacy by fighting for their community through volunteerism.”

Right now, though, Keltner is busy training her volunteers and preparing for the VITA program, which runs from the first week in February through April.

VITA has been offered through the Volunteer Center for just under 10 years; Keltner has managed it for the entire six years she’s been director.

Clients who are eligible to utilize VITA must have an annual income of $54,000 or less per household.

In the past, pre-COVID, Keltner has served around 200 households/individuals per tax season. The last couple of years, again, due to COVID, it’s been more like 150.

“Some people have found alternatives for in-person services,” she said.

Last year, and again this year, VITA will only be offering limited in-person services. Clients are asked to drop off all necessary documents at the Volunteer Center and someone will contact you when you can pick your materials up after your taxes have been filed.

“We’re going to have very few in-person appointments this year,” stipulated Keltner. “It’s typically about a week’s turn-around time. The volunteers all come to my office and work when we’re closed (to the public, to limit contact).”

Clients can start making appointments beginning Jan. 17 by visiting uweci.org/VITA2022.

This year, Keltner has been able to secure 10 volunteers for VITA. This includes tax preparers, greeters, and more.

“We’re a little down,” she said. “At one time, I had 15. The more volunteers, the more people we can serve.”

Ten to 20 is a decent range of volunteers for the VITA program.

“A couple of my volunteers have been with the program the whole time,” she said of some longevity.

United Way provides all of the training necessary to become a VITA volunteer. At the end, following a test, those volunteers are certified through the IRS.

“We really set them up to succeed,” Keltner said of the training and testing.

First-time volunteers also job shadow a seasoned VITA volunteer the first year to get a handle on what’s required and expected.

“You don’t need a tax background,” offered Keltner. “Generally, most of my volunteers don’t have a background in taxes at all.”

You can contact Keltner concerning any volunteer opportunities in Jones County at 319-560-0811 or amy.keltner@uweci.org.