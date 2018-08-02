Volunteer Center seeks to increase transports

The Jones County Volunteer Center offers a wide variety of services throughout the county, but one service in particular is in need of users.

The center’s transportation program, which has been ongoing since 2012, serves senior citizens 55 and over. The program transports Jones County residents to non-emergency medical appointments outside of the county. Center Coordinator Amy Keltner said her volunteer drivers typically take residents to appointments in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City.