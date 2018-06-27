Volunteers bring Heritage Center back to life

It’s been at least two years in the making, but the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 4.

The local history museum is under new management and reorganization, wanting to offer the community and visitors insight into Monticello’s rich history. The Heritage Board is a group of volunteers determined to keep this town’s history alive.

The building is the former St. Luke’s Methodist Church, and was built in 1949. It is included in the National Register of Historic Places.