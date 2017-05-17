Volunteers lend a hand on Day of Caring

Published by admin on Wed, 05/17/2017 - 12:16pm
The Jones County Volunteer Center organized 70 volunteers on May 12 as part of United Way’s annual Day of Caring.
This is a day where businesses allow their employees and schools have their students spend the day out in their communities lending a hand and volunteering.
Volunteer Center Director Amy Keltner said the number of volunteers this year nearly doubled.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!