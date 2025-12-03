Vote to eliminate land grants voted down by council

An item on the Feb. 17 Monticello City Council agenda that was tabled failed to seek enough votes to go through during the March 3 meeting.

Council member Dave Goedken asked that a discussion and possible action concerning land grants be placed on the Feb. 17 council agenda. After much discussion that night, any action was tabled, pending further information.

The city offered $100,000 in land grants to the developers of the new Kwik Star/Kwik Trip project, with construction slated for 2026. The land grants covered $20,000 per acre for 5 acres.

Goedken was opposed.

During the March 3 meeting, Goedken said people have contacted him or have come up to him following the coverage of the Feb. 17 meeting in The Monticello Express.

"I didn't go anywhere over the weekend without being contacted about this issue of land grants," he told his fellow council members.

He praised Express Editor Kim Brooks for her researched and facet-based article about the situation, stemming from the last council meeting.

"Anybody I talked to, I was surprised how many people don't realize we’ve been giving these land grants," continued Goedken.

The council chose to take the topic off the table for further discussion and possible action. The council could either take action or table further for a future work session on the topic.

"People were shocked that we're giving this money away," Goedken said. "One of the biggest questions is, when it comes to our property tax rate, we're giving these grants out. How much of that property tax rate is for grants? Is it 5 cents? 10 cents? A quarter?"

He said City Administrator Russ Farnum explained during the Feb. 17 meeting that the city could offer more tax rebates to make up for the land grant.

Goedken shared that he proposed a question to people who expressed unease with the idea of land grants: "Would you support the city budget if it included these grants?"

"The overwhelming answer was absolutely not," he shared.

"One of the differences I see is we have the TIF program," voiced Mayor Wayne Peach. "If you're a large corporation, they pay the taxes, but at the end of the year, they get that back. A large corporation like that can handle that kind of cash flow. If we have a small mom and pop company that wants to come here, they may not be able to sit on paying the taxes, and at the end of the year, getting it back. If we don't have any incentive, which may be something like a land grant, to help them get started, the company may not come here.

"I would be opposed to taking that off for consideration. It doesn't mean we do it every time, but it may be part of something we need to do in order to sweeten the pot," added Peach.

A vote of 2-4 to no longer offer land grants failed. Goedken and Council member Mary Phelan were in favor; council members Scott Brighton, Jake Ellwood, Candy Langerman, and Josh Brenneman were opposed.