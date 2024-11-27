Vote fails for Public Works purchase, MFD truck approved

There was much discussion on two different equipment purchases for two different city departments during the Nov. 18 Monticello City Council meeting.

Nick Kahler, Public Works director, sought the council's approval to purchase both a new skid loader and a mini excavator from Kromminga Motors. The purchase price for the skid loader, with a trade-in value, is $37,000. The purchase for the mini excavator is $52,500.

Kahler would be trading in a skid loader that was purchased in 2011 with 2,900 hours on it.

"It is showing its age," he said.

The skid loader is used for a variety of jobs. A big portion of the use is spent on trees and snow.

"We used to use it for clearing cul-de-sacs and parking lots during the winter, but since we purchased the wheel loader, we use that as it's faster to get around and clean with," explained Kahler. "That means that the skid loader is now our machine to load the trucks with sand/salt. We can do this with our current skid loader if you're careful as it just goes high enough to get over the sides of the trucks. Having a skid loader that is bigger than the one we currently have will certainly help with this, as well as help when we are taking trees down and moving logs with the grapple."

Kahler traded a tractor backhoe for a wheel loader "because it was too big and cumbersome to set up and use."

Instead, they were renting a mini excavator, "as they are more maneuverable and easier to get into places.

"With the cost of labor and materials going up," continued Kahler, "we have been trying to get any patch work we need done cleaned out and ready for the contractor to bring the cost down. We use it for digging out spots in streets for asphalt patches, reopening storm intakes, storm intake repairs, for cleaning out stump grindings, for digging holes for new trees, etc. We can use this for water main breaks, hydrant replacements, and valve repair/replacement."

Kahler told the council that he has money set aside in his budget two purchase both pieces of equipment, as well as a small amount from the street maintenance fund.

The council was ultimately tied 3-3 when voting for the purchase of the mini excavator and skid loader, which means the vote failed. Council members Candy Langerman, Scott Brighton, and Josh Brenneman were in favor; council members Dave Goedken, Mary Phelan, and Jake Ellwood were opposed.

"We run all of our equipment until there's nothing left of it and then we have to buy something with no trade-in value," commented Kahler.

These pieces of equipment could be used by not just Public Works, but the Water Department and Parks and Rec.

Kahler said with renting such equipment, they have to wait until Kromminga's opens in the morning, get the equipment set up, putting them behind.

Since July, Public Works has put 40 hours on the rented mini excavator.

Kahler would also like to purchase a new dump truck, but realized that purchase can wait for now.

"We want to push the truck back and start working on a sweeper," he told the council. "I've got a couple of phone calls out with some funding opportunities to help with that. We feel that it's needed more at the moment than another dump truck."

Goedken asked if these two purchases would put a stop to the city contacting private contractors to do some of the digging work. Kahler said they would be able to handle it on their own.

"I think we need more records on where we're at with these things and whether it's more efficient to rent a mini hoe rather than purchasing one," suggested Goedken.

The council did approve the purchase of a fire truck chassis from Toyne, Inc. in the amount of $483,825.

For several years, the Monticello Fire Department has been setting money aside to replace its pumper tanker.

"Bids to meet the fire department's specifications have been substantially more than expected, which has already delayed ordering a replacement to place more funding in the set-aside," noted the communication page.

Toyne's bid was $504,768.36. By ordering it now with half down ($252,384), the city can get a $20,934 discount.

The MFD has $310,000 in its set-aside fund, enough for the 50 percent downpayment. It'll take a year before the chassis is even ready, not to mention the necessary equipment and body, which could take another year. However, the wait time will allow the MFD's set aside to continue to build.

"Last I knew," offered Kahler, who serves on the MFD, "Toyne is another 817 days out. It'll be a couple of years before we see this truck."

Following Toyne's bid, the MFD was contacted by Alexis Fire Equipment. If that bid is better than Toyne's Alexis' bid would come to the council for review.