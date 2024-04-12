Vote Yes Committee is celebrated at meeting

A vote by the Monticello School Board to accept the abstract of votes for the recent passage of the bond issue for a new elementary school also became a celebration of the Vote Yes Committee that helped make it happen.

Four members of the committee were on hand at the board’s Nov. 25 regular meeting to receive congratulations, and certificates of appreciation, from Superintendent Brian Jaeger.

They included Nick Miller, Aimee Hospodarsky, Jeff Hinrichs and Sheila Tjaden. A fifth member, Rileigh Newhard, was not present at the meeting.

“They were the group that took on the challenge of being the Vote Yes Committee,” Jaeger said. “They went door to door, you saw the signs in the yards, and they were helping to get the names (of those who planned to vote “yes”) in the newspaper and get letters written for the newspaper.

“When you win by 23 votes, every single thing that this group did made a difference. Every little bit counted.”

Board president Craig Stadtmueller added: “Getting the message out effectively and persuading people to join us in this endeavor; it’s not a small thing.”

Jaeger said the abstract showed 3,486 votes were cast; 2,093 yes votes were needed for the issue to pass, and there were 2,116, meaning the bond issue passed by just 23 votes.

In other board business:

• The board set Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. as the date and time for public hearings on the issuance of $15 million in bonds to help fund the new elementary school, and on the approval of the Instructional Support Levy Resolution of Intent.

• The board approved the first reading of five board policies, issuing changes based on either new state laws or Iowa Association of School Boards recommendations, or both.

One of those, pertaining to student promotion, retention and acceleration, essentially puts retention decisions into parents’ hands instead of the state’s, Jaeger said.

It reads, in part: “For students in grades kindergarten through sixth, if a student is not reading at a proficient level, the district will notify a student’s parent or guardian of the student’s reading level, and the option for parents to request tht the student be retained in the student’s current grade level for the subsequent school year.”

• The board held its annual election of officers. Craig Stadtmueller was re-elected president, Mandy Norton was re-elected vice president, and Judy Hayen and Marcy Gillmore were re-appointed as board secretary and treasurer, respectively.

• The board voted to take several upcoming meetings off the schedule, due to their proximity to other meetings. Those included Dec. 11, and four dates in 2025: Jan. 8, March 12, May 14 and July 9.

• The board re-appointed four members to the same board committees on which they served previously: Mandy Norton for Negotiations/Labor Relations, Mark Rieken for Grounds and Transportation, Tony Amsler for Education, and John Schlarmann for Finance. Board President Stadtmueller essentially serves on all four committees.

• The board approved English Language Instruction beyond five years, for students who have exceeded five years of ELL program weighting.

• The board approved the second and final reading of eight board policies, mostly dealing with technology.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the final reading of eight additional board policies that have no changes.