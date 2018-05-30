Voter ID rolled out in 2018

Published by admin on Wed, 05/30/2018 - 9:06am
Voters in Iowa will have one more additional step to follow when they show up to the polls on Tuesday, June 5 to vote in the Primary Election.
Iowa’s new Voter ID law is being rolled out this year, calling for voters to show proof of identification when they vote. This year is labeled the soft rollout, with the full law taking effect in 2019.
