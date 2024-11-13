Voters re-elect Republican incumbents

Jones County voters certainly showed up at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The unofficial results of the General Election (the results will be official once the board of supervisors canvasses the votes) show a 77.27 percent voter turnout.

Jones County has 14,299 registered voters. Of that, 11,049 ballots were cast.

The State of Iowa showed a 73.83 percent voter turnout overall.

For voters within the Monticello Community School District (MCSD), the public measure to build a new elementary school passed by a total of 60.69 percent (2,115 votes). The “no” votes were 39.31 percent (1,370 votes) Jones County voters within the MCSD supported the bond by 60.93 percent (1,066 votes).

The MCSD is also made up of portions of Delaware, Linn, and Dubuque counties. The votes from Delaware County were 50.82 percent (31) votes in favor, 49.18 percent (30) opposed. In Dubuque County, it was a wash with 50 percent (1 vote) in favor, 50 percent (1 vote) against. In Linn County, 54.84 percent (17 votes) in favor, 45.16 percent (14 votes) opposed.

There was one county race for Supervisor District 5. Incumbent Jeff Swisher (Republican) was re-elected with 81.96 percent (8,094 votes). Candidate Tom Durgin (Libertarian) saw 17.75 percent (1,753 votes). There were 28 write-ins.

All other county races were uncontested:

• Supervisor District 1, incumbent John Schlarmann (Republican) 98.70 percent (9,014 votes). There were 119 write-ins.

• Supervisor District 2, incumbent Joe Oswald (Democrat) 96.63 percent (7,187 votes). There were 251 write-ins.

• County Auditor, incumbent Whitney Hein (Republican) 99.07 percent (9,084 votes). There were 85 write-ins.

• County Sheriff, incumbent Greg Graver (Republican) 99.15 percent (9,612 votes). There were 82 write-ins.

Incumbent Steven Bradley (Republican) was re-elected to Iowa House District 66. He sustained 55.40 percent (9,539 votes). His opponent Andy McKean (Democrat) saw 44.53 percent (7,667 votes).

Voters in Jones County, also supported Bradley by 52.76 percent (5,680 votes). McKean saw 47.16 percent (5,077 votes).

The race for U.S. Representative District 1 between Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Republican) and Christina Bohannan (Democrat) has yet to be called as of Monday, Nov. 11.

It remains close with Miller-Meeks ahead of Bohannan by 796 votes. Miller-Meeks has 49.98 percent (206,680 votes), with Bohannan at 49.79 percent (205,884 votes).

In Jones County, Miller-Meeks saw 58.32 percent (6,264 votes); Bohannan with 41.50 percent (4,458 votes).

The race for president brought our country’s 45th president, Donald Trump (Republican), back to the White House with 312 electoral votes (74,835,381 votes, 50.4 percent). Kamala Harris (Democrat) received 226 electoral votes (71,241,475 votes, 48 percent). A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.

For the State of Iowa, Trump received 55.67 percent (921,795 votes). Harris saw 42.57 percent (704,842 votes).

In Jones County, voters supported Trump by 62.12 percent (6,818 votes). Harris received 35.89 percent (3,939 votes).

Those voted to the Jones County Agricultural Extension Council include: April Isaacson with 5,358 votes (23.65 percent), Anna Mary Riniker with 5,572 votes (24.60 percent), Cynthia Dirks with 6,196 votes (27.35 percent), and Nicole Stecklein with 5,424 votes (23.94 percent).

Three were voted on as Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners: Mary Melchert with 5,929 votes (33.01 percent), Paul Specht with 6,040 votes (33.62 percent), and Walter Laetare with 5,742 votes (31.97 percent).

Townships trustees will be announced following the canvass by the Jones County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 13 (and will appear in the Nov. 20 Express).