

Andrea Giegerich and Kyle Arduser approach the start/finish line as they collect a bracelet from PTO volunteer Jessica Hansen. Each student received one bracelet after each lap. The students averaged 10-12 laps at the end of the hour. The bracelets were donated by PTO. Water and cheese sticks were donated by Culligan and the Jones County Dairy Producers.



Third graders from Carpenter Elementary School take off on the track to kickoff the Monticello PTO Walk-a-thon on May 4. The event helps to encourage kids to live a healthy lifestyle. The walk-a-thon was held for grades pre-school through fourth. (Photos by Kim Brooks)