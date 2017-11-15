Wall’s love of music, children adds to vocal teaching career

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Music and working with children are Donna Wall’s passions, so it makes sense that she would be the vocal teacher at Monticello middle School.

Wall started in 2005, and has always held the job working with fifth through eighth graders, as well as assisting the high school vocal when needed.