Wanted: Your ideas for Monticello Parks and Rec

The Monticello Parks and Recreation Department is asking for your ideas to enhance programs and amenities in their parks in Monticello.

“We are looking to take a deeper dive into new programs and amenities that showed up within our master plan survey that serve all ages and fit the interests of our community members,” said Jacob Oswald, director of Parks and Rec.

The Park District is working with The Innovation Lab to host two events designed to get ideas for new programs or amenities in the city parks.

“Each event will engage participants in a fun game where people work in teams, win prizes, and pitch new ideas,” said Eric Dregne, director of The Innovation Lab.

There are two sessions to choose from:

• Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Register for the time that works for you on The Innovation Lab website at www.innovationlab.us, then scroll down to events.

The goal is to have at least 20 people at each of the sessions.

The Innovation Lab offers co-working space, innovation services, meeting space, and team-building activities. Everything they do helps businesses launch, grow, and remain competitive.