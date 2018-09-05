Wapsi Trail Project awarded, future phases discussed

The progression of the Wapsi Trail Project in Anamosa and Jones County was the topic of discussion during the May 1 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

County Engineer Derek Snead shared the bids with the board, with the lowest from Boomerang (formerly Ricklefs) for $996,965.30. This is a bid for the PCC sidewalk and trail along Shaw Road.

“We’re thrilled with a Jones County company coming in as the low bid,” said Kris Gobeli, a representative on the trail committee. She said the bid came in at 93 percent of what the committee and engineer projected.