Wapsi Trail Project awarded, future phases discussed

Published by admin on Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:06am
The progression of the Wapsi Trail Project in Anamosa and Jones County was the topic of discussion during the May 1 Jones County Supervisor meeting.
County Engineer Derek Snead shared the bids with the board, with the lowest from Boomerang (formerly Ricklefs) for $996,965.30. This is a bid for the PCC sidewalk and trail along Shaw Road.
“We’re thrilled with a Jones County company coming in as the low bid,” said Kris Gobeli, a representative on the trail committee. She said the bid came in at 93 percent of what the committee and engineer projected.
