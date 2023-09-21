Wapsi Trail Project enjoyed by all

It’s been 10-years or more in the making, but the Wapsipinicon Trail in Anamosa is now complete.

This was a joint project between Jones County Conservation, the City of Anamosa, and the Iowa DNR.

The $1.6 million paved trail, which stretches a mile in length, was dedicated on Sept. 14 with a ribbon cutting.

This project had been a dream come true ever since the Hale Bridge was relocated to Wapsipinicon State Park in the mid-2000s.

The trail starts near Kidz R Us Daycare on E. Third Street and ends at the Hale Bridge Trailhead just off Shaw Road.

In June 2018, Boomerang, the contractor for the project, broke ground.

The trail project was done in two phases with 80-plus donors, including three separate grants from the Wellmark Foundation totaling $225,000.

“That’s pretty cool for an organization that is centered in Des Moines, that they were willing to give money here in little Jones County,” thanked Conservation Director Brad Mormann during the ribbon cutting. “We are very grateful that they were willing to keep coming back and contributing toward our project.”

Part of what helped to move the Wapsi Trail project forward was the funding tied to the state’s Parks to People initiative that incorporated Jones, Jackson, and Dubuque counties. This is now known as the Grant Wood Loop.

The Wapsi Trail Committee initially included then-Economic Development Director Dusty Embree, Kris Gobeli, Brad Hatcher, Addie Eichhorn, Lisa McQuillen, Mormann, now-retired Wapsi Park Manager Dennis Murphy, and County Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

“I want to recognize the Wapsi Trail Committee who helped put this together from day-one,” praised Mormann.

The trail kiosk just below the Anamosa Fire Station on Shaw Road acknowledges those who gave $2,000 or more toward the project. Mormann specifically thanked Andy and Connie McKean of Anamosa, not only for their support, but contribution of land as well.

“They not only gave a great contribution toward the trail, they also basically allowed the trail to happen, at least in the sense that it exists.”

Part of the trail needed to travel through the McKeans’ property. They were willing to donate their land.

“Over the years, Anamosa has been very good to us and this is just a way for us to say thank-you to the community,” offered Andy. “It’s been a pleasure for us. It’s great to see so many people enjoying it (the trail) already. I hope that the trail, along with Anamosa’s other attributes, will bring more people to our community to help enrich our community and add to it.”

McKean, a former county supervisors and state representative, has always been passionate about quality-of-life amenities to attract people to Iowa. He said Wapsi Trail is just an example of a quality-of-life service people look for when deciding where to live.

“Projects like this can make all the difference,” he added.

The McKeans are outdoor people, and Connie said it brings a smile to her face to see people walking, running and biking on the trail.

“It just makes us happy to look down from the back of our house and see so many people using it,” she said.

Mormann and the McKeans are in talks now regarding adding a wetland on their property to the public trail, upstream from the pedestrian bridge.

“They’re (the McKeans) are going to allow us to take that over for Jones County Conservation as a donation so that we can maintain it, the beautiful wildflowers and the blue flag irises that grow there each spring,” said Mormann. “We’re going to make that happen.”

Other speakers at the event included CEO of Jones Regional Medical Center, Eric Briesemeister; Executive Director of the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF), Doug Edel; and Trail Committee member Lisa McQuillen.

Briesemeister acknowledged all of the cooperation and hard work that goes into a project like this.

“As the CEO of the local hospital, it’s a privilege to be associated with the project and to be able to impact the health of the community in multiple ways.”

The JCCF also financially contributed toward the trail. Edel said the Foundation’s board of directors “are really enthusiastic about outdoor projects and things get people, families, and kids outside because of the health benefits, not just physical health, but mental health as well.”

McQuillen considers herself “a trail enthusiast” and is always looking for outdoor recreational opportunities when her family travels around.

“When we moved here 14 years ago, I was drawn to this area by the beautiful natural amenities and the Wapsi State Park, Central Park,” she said. “I was really passionate about adding trails to Anamosa and Jones County. I don’t think there’s ever a time where I don’t meet somebody else. It’s pretty neat to see how much this trail is being utilized. It’s an important piece to quality of life and economic development.”

Mormann shared that with hundreds of miles of gravel roads in Jones County, there is only about 2.2 miles of paved trails.

“We’d love to have more trail funds to be able to do more than a mile every 10 years,” hinted Mormann. “But we’re grateful for the funding we did get to make this happen.”

Other large contributors included: Iowa DOT, REAP, DNR Parks Division, Federal Highway Administration, and Jones County Economic Development.

“A small percentage (of the project) was local, public money,” added Mormann.

He encouraged everyone to thank the state and federal legislators who appropriate the funding to make trail happen.

“There are some opportunities for us to grow (our trails),” he said.