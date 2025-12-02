Weaver highlights first year as JCTA director

It’s been a year since Kaileen Weaver took over the role of Jones County Tourism Association (JCTA) director, and the non-profit is seeing more and more engagement every day.

Weaver spoke to the Jones County Supervisors during their Feb. 4 board meeting. As part of her program update, on behalf of the JCTA, she requested $16,000 in funding for Fiscal Year 2026, along with the county’s Hotel/Motel Tax, which amounts to roughly $4,000.

With the funding, Weaver said they plan to expand the new website that launched in late December, and extend their marketing reach.

She said the website, through a company called Locable, was a big, but needed investment for JCTA. The new website features every community in Jones County, as well as many amenities and reasons to come and visit the county.

“With the new site, I can easily update information and it’s much more user-friendly,” she said.

If other entities, such as the Monticello chamber, for example, also have a website via Locable, it allows both entities to share information on one another’s calendars, for example, for cross-promotion.

“Nothing was searchable on the old website,” she said of the use of a search engine, such as Google.

Weaver said her first year on the job has been busy and exciting, and has allowed her to get to know the county her family has called home for the last 10 years.

“With our name ‘Jones County Tourism,’” she said, “I really wanted to make sure that we were representing all of the communities. We have a lot of smaller communities that haven’t necessarily been represented. I’m happy to report that we have more diversity on our board. We were Anamosa-strong in the past. This year we were able to get three other communities represented.”

Many of these small towns don’t have a website. By adding them to JCTA, people can easily gain information.

One perk for members of JCTA is that they can host their own page on the JCTA website.

“Members can claim their page and update their information,” offered Weaver.

In her first year, memberships to JCTA have grown 50 percent.

Throughout the past year, Weaver got out and explored every nook and cranny of the county, took pictures, captured video, and shared her local travels on the JCTA Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Last year, on our social media, we had 196,700 interactions,” she boasted.

JCTA has also formed a great partnership with Travel Iowa, the official tourism organization for the State of Iowa.

“One of the big things they talked about was the fact that 75 percent of families and individuals create their travel plans based on social media,” Weaver shared.

That prompted JCTA to create an Instagram page. Weaver continues to boost JCTA via social media on a daily basis.

“We were up 598.2 percent with interactions we had on Facebook,” she said.

There is also a partnership with iTip (Iowa Travel Industry Partners). JCTA, iTip, and Travel Iowa are all working on marketing to international tours. Weaver said it’s a very big industry.

Working with Travel Iowa and Jones County Economic Development, Weaver was able to share some stats concerning tourism in Jones County… For 2023, tourism’s economic impact on Jones County was $25.9 million.

Weaver also sought an opportunity with Travel Iowa to promote Jones County last summer at the Iowa State Fair.

“Because of our partnership, we were able to host a booth at no cost,” she said. “I had marketing materials and merchandise. With the funding this next year, I am really going to try and work on our marketing materials, bringing them up to date. Our marketing materials to the State Fair, truck stops, tourism locations, and a variety of other places.”

Weaver was also hearing from visitors that they wanted to purchase souvenir items noting their stop in Jones County. She worked with Express Printing & Design in Monticello to design postcards featuring various sites throughout the county. She now sells them at the Grant Wood Art Gallery for $2 each.

“I’m just so passionate about promoting Jones County,” she said.

To become a member of JCTA, contact Weaver at director@traveljonescounty.com or visit their website at www.traveljonescounty.com and click on “Membership.”