Weaver hopes to expand, grow Jones Co. Tourism

There is a new face serving visitors on behalf of Jones County Tourism.

Kaileen Weaver of Anamosa has been serving as Tourism Director for three weeks now. She was hired following the retirement of long-time director, Bob Hatcher.

“A friend told me about the job opening,” she shared. “I wanted to see what Jones County Tourism exactly was.”

Weaver is no stranger to the happenings of the county. Ten years ago, her young family moved here and Weaver got involved in their church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Anamosa.

“I was involved a lot in the community and what drove me (to apply) was learning more about Jones County Tourism. I wanted to work alongside different businesses and hear their stories.”

Weaver said she’s excited to bring new opportunities to the county.

“I want to bridge that generational gap. I want to get families out and about in Jones County, utilizing the resources we have right here.”

Since she started the job, Weaver has been pushing various activities, events, and attractions throughout the county on the Tourism Facebook, as well as promoting Tourism members.

“I want people to know we’re here,” she said.

Despite living here for a decade, she is also learning more and more about the county herself.

“I want to be better equipped for what we need to do,” she said. “I want to build those relationships.”

With three kids of her own, Weaver knows first-hand that schedules change from one day to the next. She’s thankful the Tourism Board allows her to be flexible with her office hours at the Grant Wood Art Gallery in downtown Anamosa.

Typically, you’ll find Weaver at the Gallery Thursdays through Saturdays.

“I want to spend my Tuesdays and Wednesdays doing outreach with our members and organizations,” she offered.

Weaver is big on collaborating to promote Jones County. She encourages not just visitors, but local residents to support the businesses and organizations in Jones County.

“Community life is happening here,” she said. “We want people to bring revenue to Jones County, day in and day out, versus going to other counties. We have so much to offer here; why go elsewhere?”

Jones County Tourism has maintained great working relationships with both the Monticello and Anamosa chamber organizations, a relationship Weaver plans to keep going.

She is also working on building and expanding Tourism’s membership base. There are various levels at which businesses, organizations, communities, individuals, etc. can engage with Tourism to become a member:

• Small Business/Non-profit

• Main Attraction

• Corporate Partner

• Tourism Champion

• Friend of Tourism

Each level comes with its own perks and incentives such as yearly Google/social media reviews or recognizing members via social media.

Aside from her part-time job with Tourism, Weaver stays busy working full-time for St. Paul’s as their director of family ministry. She organizes the church’s weekly service on Wednesdays, as well as Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and mission trips.

She said it’s important for her to maintain a work-life balance.

“The faith community is so different than the greater community,” she said. “Both of my roles allow me to make a difference one way or another in my community.”