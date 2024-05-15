Webers request to dedicate X-40 in memory of Vietnam soldier

The family of PFC (Private First Class) Dennis Weber, formerly of Mechanicsville, came to the Jones County Board of Supervisors with a personal request.

Harold and Janice Weber, and their daughter Linda Beck, were in attendance at the May 7 supervisors meeting to discuss the possibility of dedicating a portion of County Road X-40, from Mechanicsville to Highway 151, in memory of Harold's brother Dennis.

Dennis joined the Marine Corps at 17. Harold said their mother had to sign off on his enlistment because he was under age. He died at the age of 18 while fighting in Operation Harvest Moon during Vietnam in December 1965.

"The greatest casualty is being forgotten," Harold said.

Beck did extensive work researching state and DOT guidelines in regards to dedicating a portion of a road such as this. She's also spoken with Cedar County and the City of Morley officials as well.

Beck said she saw a sign along a roadway also dedicated to a Vietnam solider who lost his life. She mentioned it to her father, which is when they got the ball rolling.

"If we wanted to immortalize Dennis the time is now," she said. "He was raised in Mechanicsville, but traveled this road (X-40) many times in his life."

Beck said the Morley City Council unanimously gave their approval for a dedication sign. The Cedar County Engineer is working on a policy to address such a request.

"Next, we're going to the Mechanicsville City Council," she said of seeking their support as well.

Their goal is to have a handful of signs along X-40 that note Dennis' life and sacrifice. Beck said a war buddy of Dennis' will be back in the area in July. The Webers hope to surprise this veteran with the installation of the signs.

"This will not cost the citizens of Jones County anything," offered Beck. "Our family is taking this on. We'll take care of the signs. If one gets damaged, we'll make sure it's replaced. We hope to have your commitment and blessing to help our family. Dennis has been gone almost 60 years, it's time to pay him with a tribute that he deserves."

Harold read excerpts from Dennis' last letter he sent to his girlfriend back home before he lost his life.

"We'd like to remember him," added Harold. "He lost his life for this country, not just for Jones and Cedar counties."

"So many have given their lives," Beck said of the tens of thousands who died in Vietnam. "This is someone we truly loved very dearly. We ask for your support."

County Engineer Derek Snead explained that signs in the right of way along a roadway serve a purpose.

"The intent is not to tell a story or for advertising purposes," he said.

Snead told the board he has been in contact with the Cedar County Engineer regarding a possible policy for Jones County.

Beck said she has seen similar signs along Highway 130 near Tipton.

"We don't intend to plaster these signs all over," she reassured. "Just dedicate a portion of the road."

Beck added that the signs would not include Dennis' life history, just a brief dedication of his service.

The board and Snead plan to further discuss the request during the next board meeting and take action at that time.