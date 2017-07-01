Weekend events



Ava Capron puts the finishing touches on her memory garden. The event was sponsored by Above & Beyond, the Monticello library, and Jones County Extension. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Mary and Penny Schmit show off their completed memory garden, in honor of Grandpa Cruise. The two-hour event on Sept. 17 included 45 people in attendance, making a total of 22 gardens. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Auctioneer Darrell Reyner volunteered his time at the Sept. 15 Stone Bridge Dinner and Gala at the Eagles Club. Several handmade items were on the live auction, including this quilt from Dorothy Rupp. They also had a silent auction. The event brought in $11,500 to help save Ely’s Stone Bridge. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



The band Crosscut performed for the dinner crowd at the Stone Bridge Gala. The band is made up for locals Dennis Chapman and Sheree Doyle. Over 200 people attended the dinner. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Fran Adams works at decorating her memory garden at a workshop at the Youth Development Center, Sept. 17. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Meleah and Larkyn Luensman of Monticello get their fill at the CSB Customer Appreciation Supper, Sept. 14. (Photo by Mary Yanda)



Gabrielle Milroy (right) and Michael Lang work on a vehicle during the Band Car Wash Saturday.



Landon McClendon rinses off a vehicle at Regions Bank.



Dan and Dave Catlett attended the Sept. 14 Citizens State Bank Customer Appreciation Supper in Monticello. They were greeted by CSB President Audrey Savage. (Photo by Mary Yanda)



Citizens State Bank employees manned the food lines at the Citizens State Bank Youth Development Center for their annual supper. From left are Martha Welsch, Tina McDonough, Ben Kromminga, Cory Ranney, and Dawn Roe. (Photo by Mary Yanda)



Kendra Jacobs (left) and Olivia Takes encourage motorists to stop in at Regions Bank during the Band Car Wash Saturday, Sept. 16. Regions was one of four sites that hosted the annual event. The event was a fundraiser to benefit the high school and middle school band programs. (Photos by Pete Temple)