Weers steps down as Decat/CPPC coordinator

While Sherri Hunt was present at the April 30 Jones County Supervisors meeting regarding her Employer of Record Agreement with the county, she updated the board on the future of the county's Decat (Decategorization) and CPPC (Community Partnerships for Protecting Children) programs.

Heather Weers, who served as the coordinator for both programs, resigned and will finish out her role through the end of the fiscal year, June 30.

"We need to have a discussion with the Decat board about what those services will look like going forward," Hunt said.

She said the same discussion needs to be had with Linn County concerning these same services, as Jones County holds several contracts with Linn County.

"We don't have a conclusion yet," Hunt said. "But I wanted to get your feedback; will you renew a contract if it's possible to fill the position?"

Jones County is the pass-through entity for Decat and CPPC, meaning the funding flows through the county but does not impact the county budget.

Hunt said, ideally, it'd be nice to find someone within Jones County, someone who already knows the county.

"It's like finding a needle in a haystack," she said. "It's a very part-time position (17.25 hours a week)."

Hunt said it's important to have the county's support moving forward, so as not to lose these family and children services.

"I'd like to fill it locally," voiced Supervisor Jeff Swisher, versus going with Linn County. "We're already losing control with the state's realignment (bill)."

"It's important to keep it local if we have a good candidate," added Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if Decat and CPC required a degree of some sort. Hunt said not necessarily.

"There is a job description. (The person) needs to have some money-management skills, and communicate about our initiatives. There is a lot of coordinating with the schools and building relationships. There is a lot of PR (public relations). Getting people involved and getting projects done."

She told the board that a big piece of this that Weers took on, that will be missed in her absence, was securing a lot of funding outside of government agencies.

"A lot of projects were run on donations and grants. We'll have to see what we can continue to maintain and how long we can maintain it."

The work Weers did with Decat and CPPC also aligned with her role as coordinator of the Jones County Family Council.

In other county business:

• The board approved the FY 2025 Employer of Record Agreement with Hunt for Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI). Jones County handles the payroll and expenses for ECI, in which they are reimbursed for.

• The county received one bid, from the State Auditor's Office, to perform the county's annual audit services.

County Auditor Whitney Hein reached out to several different firms; three said they are not currently taking on new clients.

Hein sought bids for a three-year term. To perform the county's audit, the bids were: $68,950 for 2024, $72,335 for 2025, and $75,950 for 2026. For the landfill's audit, the bids were: $12,440 for 2024, $13,140 for 2025, and $13,790 for 2026.

Hein noted that for 2022, the cost of the county's audit was around $58,000; in the $60,000 range for 2024, though it has yet to be completed.

"The price has doubled the last couple of years," she said. "It's hard to grasp."

• The board approved the contract with Steger Construction in Dyersville for the 215th Avenue grading project. The contract amount is $872,695.22.

• The board approved the hiring of Anthony Gerbino as a part-time cook for Senior Dining, effective April 24, at $16.25 an hour.

• The board set a public hearing for May 21 at 9:15 a.m. to amend the FY 2024 county budget.

• The board approved the ARPA Compliance Report to the U.S. Department of Treasury for the period ending March 31, 2024.

The report states that the county has obligated $1,843,433.83 in ARPA funds, and expended $1,298,407.65. The county was awarded approximately $4 million in ARPA funds.

• The board set a date of May 21 at 9 a.m. to open bids for the first-floor courthouse bathroom remodel project. This will be the second time the county has sought for this project after the first bids came in above budget.

The board also set a public hearing on the project for May 28 also at 9 a.m. The board will also award bids following the public hearing.