Weers steps down from Every Child Reads

There is a new face behind Every Child Reads: Jones County, as long-time coordinator Heather Weers steps down.

Lori Schulte of Anamosa took over the leadership role in October after Weers served for a little over six years since the organization’s inception.

Every Child Reads (ECR) is the name of the National Campaign for Grade Level Reading (GLR) initiative in Jones County. The goals and projects ECR instituted from the beginning included: impacting school readiness, improving chronic school absences, boosting summer learning, and getting books in the hands of kids. ECR serves students throughout Jones County in grades preschool through third.

“Heather's enthusiasm and talent got this program off the ground,” said Doug Edel, executive director of the Jones County Community Foundation. “Her concern for the 'kiddos' in Jones County has been evident in everything she has done to help them get a good start in their young lives. I don't think anyone has worked harder to make a difference, and she always does it with a smile.”

“I have always been passionate about reading myself,” shared Weers, “and to know the third-grade reading proficiency was something we could make an impact on was very important to me.”

Weers said the four main goals of ECR might seem “straight forward,” but they are not.

“Those four categories can include everything from having a bed to sleep in, to transportation, to having a book of their own, and so much more,” she continued.

In 2023 alone, ECR distributed 4,479 books to children in Jones County.

Two projects Weers and the ECR executive board took on will remain with Weers as two big accomplishments.

The Summer Reading Fun Program was piloted three years ago and involved all of the school districts in Jones County (public and parochial), not an easy feat. Those students who participated saw increases in their FAST (Formative Assessment System for Teachers) reading test scores.

“To know a program Jones County ECR implemented made an impact on test scores is a huge achievement!” marveled Weers.

She is also proud to have her name on a published children’s book, along with her fellow ECR board members, “The ABC’s of Jones County.” The group worked with local publisher and illustrator KC Wortman to write and publish the book for all kindergarten and first-graders in Jones County.

“It was so fun to collaborate and create a book about different places in Jones County that families could visit,” remarked Weers. “It was great to get books into the hands of kids so they could also learn about the different places to explore in Jones County.”

Weers praises her executive board (Rosalie Ahrendsen, Val Daily, Sherri Hunt, Amy Keltner, Sue Russ, and Kim Brooks) for their volunteer service and dedication to ECR.

“These ladies were the superstars who helped come up with ideas and helped carry out the initiatives,” she said. “If it weren’t for them, ECR would not be what it is today. I feel like I have been in the limelight for ECR, but these amazing ladies deserve the recognition!”

Schulte is a retired educator from Anamosa. Her background is a great fit to lead ECR.

“I’ve always enjoyed teaching reading, and as a teacher, I loved watching those moments when students would say, ‘I can read!’” shared Schulte, “or when what I taught them, clicked. It made them enjoy reading, and when you enjoy it, there are so many things you can read about.”

Schulte was well aware of ECR, having worked with Weers in the Summer Reading Fun Program in the past.

Schulte has 32 years of experience teaching elementary-aged students. Most recently, before her retirement, she was a Title I reading teacher at both Strawberry Hill Elementary and St. Patrick School. She also has a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Her goals as the new ECR coordinator are to grow its volunteer base and to hopefully generate more Free Little Libraries, specifically geared toward children. She plans to continue the programs already in place, such “Brush, Book, Bed,” a partnership between ECR and the dentist offices in Jones County.

“I also want to work closely with library programs by helping to generate awareness of all that is going on in our public libraries for children,” Schulte added. “I will also continue to keep books in the hands of children in Jones County.”

She said ECR is such a needed program in the county because it stresses the importance of reading for both parents/guardians and kids.