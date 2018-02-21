Welter turns drone hobby into profitable business

Sometimes a hobby is just a hobby. Other times, a hobby turns into a passion and leads to more…

For Monticello High School sophomore Reggie Welter, his hobby and interest in flying drones is quickly turning into a moneymaker.

Welter has owned a couple of drones for the past two years.

“In 2015 and 2016, there was a drone boom,” he said of the market. “Now you have these massive companies selling them.”

Welter said his initial interest peaked in 2016 and he purchased a toy drone, as he called it, that November.