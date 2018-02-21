Welter turns drone hobby into profitable business

Published by admin on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:50am
Sometimes a hobby is just a hobby. Other times, a hobby turns into a passion and leads to more…
For Monticello High School sophomore Reggie Welter, his hobby and interest in flying drones is quickly turning into a moneymaker.
Welter has owned a couple of drones for the past two years.
“In 2015 and 2016, there was a drone boom,” he said of the market. “Now you have these massive companies selling them.”
Welter said his initial interest peaked in 2016 and he purchased a toy drone, as he called it, that November.
