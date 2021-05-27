Where are they now?

As the Monticello High School Class of 2021 prepares to embark on the next phase of their young adult lives with graduation, former graduates tend to look back on their four years in high school…

The MHS Class of 1991 has been out of school for 30 years now. Honor students in that class, Valedictorian Andrew Smothers and Salutatorian Darin Farrey, reflect on their time with the Monticello Community School District, where their lives have taken them, and their advice for the Class of 2021.

Andrew Smothers

Smothers is the son of Terry and the late Dean Smothers.

From his recollection, while in school, he was involved in “The Paw Print” student newspaper, concert and symphonic band, jazz band, International Club, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, Smothers took part in Space Camp and various summer programs at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Smothers has many shared memories from his time at MHS… The age-old tradition of cruising the loop was top of mind.

“I remember cruising the loop with friends from Happy Joe’s (now Diamond Pi) to Monticello State Bank (now Regions Bank),” recalled Smothers. “I remember mourning and honoring a classmate lost. I remember the anxieties that come with all the teenage years; anxiety that is largely unnecessary. I remember scrambling to get newspaper issues out with friends.”

All of the hard work throughout high school paid off for Smothers when he was named one of two valedictorians. He admitted his high school achievements aren’t something he’s thought about in a long time.

“Based on experiences with wonderful people with many different talents and in several different countries that every person has the ability to excel in unique ways,” reflected Smothers. “We all benefit when these talents are assembled well into the symphony of life.”

Smothers continued that by looking deeper (and perhaps differently), “many wonderfully gifted people can be missed by traditional systems.”

In Smothers’ senior biography that was published in the Monticello Express prior to graduation, he said he planned to attend the University of Iowa to major in electrical or chemical engineering.

“My life has taken a number of different turns in these years,” he said.

He did attend UI with a degree in electrical engineering. For a total of 12 years, he worked in engineering at Rockwell Collins and Crystal group, both in the Cedar Rapids area. During his career, he earned more degrees in chemistry/biochemistry.

“I studied human genetics at the graduate level for four years while studying chondrosarcoma, a form of cancer of the cartilage,” he shared.

Those turns kept coming for Smothers. He received his Master of Divinity from Dubuque Theological Seminary. That degree took Smothers literally all over the world, serving as a pastor for seven years in New York City, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Bahrain.

“I am now serving as a transitional pastor at a church in central Montana,” he said.

Smothers said while he had great career opportunities in engineering, the field he set out to pursue, “God led me down a different path, but taken my various experiences and applied them to ministry.”

Looking back on his memories from MHS and middle school, Smothers said he continuously pestered teachers Ron Newland and Keith Byers about all things science, computers, and more.

“I appreciated their tolerance and engagement of my endless questions,” he joked.

From an early age, Smothers was fascinated with space and took on a research project about the Space Shuttle Challenger accident. He said it was brought to an end by the Freedom of Information Act and the FBI repealing a response to the Department of Justice.

“I appreciated Keith’s openness to that project in the beginning and endurance through what may have been stressful at times,” he said. “Through that experience, I learned the incredible power we have as citizens in this democracy and that we can compel the government to provide information in many circumstances. Perhaps we should take advantage of this more often!”

Smothers shares a bit of sage advice with the MHS Class of 2021, advice he also received from someone who oversaw his path to ministry: “Expect the unexpected.”

He continued, “Be open to things that aren’t part of the path you planned; cherish the advice of those who look and think and do differently than you; recognize and honor the image of God in every person – even those that cause you the most challenge.”

This year’s seniors also had the added challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smothers encouraged them to “nourish the in-person relationships you have; be in the moment with people physically around you.”

Darin Farrey

Farrey is the son of Kenneth and Sharon Farrey.

While in high school, Farrey was active in football, basketball, track and baseball; as well as choir, swing choir, speech and drama, and Model UN (United Nations).

In his senior bio printed in the Express, Farrey said he had plans to also attend UI and major in mechanical engineering. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in that field.

For the past 24 years or more, Farrey has worked in engineering and supervision at Cargill Incorporated. He currently holds the job title of director of engineering for Cargill Starches, Sweeteners & Texturizers North America.

“I have moved four times throughout my career and currently reside in Maple Grove, Minn. (western suburb of Minneapolis),” shared Farrey.

When asked whether he feels he’s doing what he set out to do in adulthood, he said yes and no.

“I intended to go to school to get a degree that would allow me to work as an aerospace engineer, but when the aerospace industry changed during my college years, I changed direction,” said Farrey. He was hired at Cargill not fully knowing what his job would entail, he said he’s thoroughly enjoyed the career he’s had and the work he’s involved in.

“I wanted to work in an engineering field since middle school and do exactly that,” continued Farrey. “I get to manage work that grows a company through expansion of current product lines, as well as building new products into the company’s portfolio.”

Farrey was his class salutatorian. He said he sees it as an affirmation of the hard work he put in throughout high school.

“Honestly, in the big scheme of life, it really doesn’t mean that much, especially when you look 30 years back,” he admitted. “At the time, I was proud to get the accomplishment, but like anything else in life, as time moves on it just becomes a past accomplishment.”

Farrey said it’s the big events throughout his four years in high school that remain fond memories today: His class coming together, ignoring their differences, and celebrating such milestones as homecoming, prom, Sadie Hawkins, home parties, sporting events, theater events, and more.

“Monticello provided a good forum for development and learning in a safe environment,” he said looking back. “The small-town atmosphere allowed for you to know everyone which honestly is special in today’s time.”

Some of Farrey’s favorite teachers included: Cindy Bagge, Dave Strang, Zod (Mike Newland), and Gary Nanke.

He said he learned not to take life too seriously, especially at a young age.

“The one thing that is certain is things will change,” he said. “Friends today may not be friends tomorrow. Relationships today may not be relationships tomorrow.”

Farrey has been married for 23 years to Chandra (Jones), who is originally from DeWitt, Iowa. The couple, who met while both attending UI, has two kids: Tristan, 13, and Addison, 11.

His advice to the Class of ’21 is to “put yourself outside of your comfort zone, especially if you want to do something different.

“Change can be scary, but if you take some risks, it can also be very rewarding.”

Farrey urged graduates to do what they love in life in terms of a career. He said while high school is only four years of your life, a career lasts 30 to 40 years or more.

“Don’t settle and be miserable. The hard work is well worth the satisfaction and career enjoyment.”

Farrey also used his soapbox to encourage young adults to “invest in your retirement early, maximize your 401K, IRA from the start. The growth over 30 to 40 years will be amazing!”