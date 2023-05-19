Where are they now?

The seniors at Monticello High School have just a week left of their high school career; their last day is May 24.

The MHS Class of 2023 is anxiously awaiting graduation, which will be held on Sunday, May 28. So many great, lasting memories are made throughout high school.

The Express reached out to the valedictorian and salutatorian from the Class of 2013 for their reflections on their time at MHS. They have gone on to pursue amazing careers, and offer sage advice for this year’s graduating class…

Hannah Thompson

Thompson was her class valedictorian.

After high school, she attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 2017 with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. Thompson wasn’t done yet.

Following her undergraduate degree, she attended the UI Carver College of Medicine, earning a medical doctorate degree in 2021. This was a quite a time in our nation’s history.

“It was an interesting experience to be in medical school and on the frontlines of the hospital during the COVID pandemic,” shared Thompson. “I spent my ‘intern’ year of residency in Des Moines at Methodist Hospital practicing general medicine while the Omicron variant of COVID was surging. So I spent a lot of time in the ICU caring for many very sick patients.”

She was the first person in her family to earn a medical degree.

Thompson is wrapping up her second year in the dermatology program at UI. With two years remaining, she will become a board-certified dermatologist with plans to practice in Iowa.

While in high school, Thompson said she remembers the memories she made while taking part in many extra curricular activities.

“I was a four-sport four-year athlete,” she said, having taking part in volleyball, basketball, golf, and softball.

In fact, Thompson went to State in three of the four sports.

She was also involved in band and choir, which later had a huge impact on her band experience at UI.

Thompson said her days in high school were pretty busy with early morning practices and evening games and concerts that there wasn’t much time to “get into too much trouble.”

Her full days taught her to work hard and be the best she could at what she did.

“I’ll remember all the teachers and coaches along the way who taught me the basic fundamentals, setting me up for academic (and life) success throughout my schooling years.”

Thompson said being valedictorian, though an honor, of her class was not a defining moment of her high school experience.

“Being named valedictorian is a title that requires years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, but it was not a title that I earned all by myself. I owe a lot to my family that helped me along the way and the teachers who advocated for my success.”

While she worked hard in the classroom and on the field/court, Thompson stressed the “help and support” she had along the way that played a big role in achieving valedictorian.

Attending UI is a Thompson family tradition. Thompson ended up playing with the marching band, which was a huge part of her college career. She attended home football games and even got to play in the Rose Bowl in 2016.

Aside from band, she was also vice president of Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE), and volunteered many hours at Jones Regional Medical Center and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

“That allowed me to develop many professional networking opportunities,” she said of WiSE.

As for whether her MHS experience impacted her choices later in life, Thompson argues that her “experiences in high school set me up for all the success I have had in life.

“I had to learn to juggle my time and work hard to succeed,” she continued. “I had many life experiences that taught me that sometimes life isn’t fair, but if you get better and not bitter and believe in yourself, you can accomplish any goal you set your mind to.”

Thompson admitted becoming a doctor was the last thing on her mind when she graduated from MHS. It wasn’t until the middle of her junior year in college that she figured out her career path in life.

Thompson’s advice to the Class of 2023: “Don’t feel pressured to know what you want to do with the rest of your life when you graduate from high school. Just set a goal and work hard to accomplish this. Just get out there and experience life. You never know what direction it will take you.”

Thompson is the daughter of Pam and Craig Thompson. She currently lives in Iowa City with her yellow lab Stevie Nicks.

Allison (Kraus) Erwine

Erwine was salutatorian of her class.

“I was proud of myself for accomplishing this, especially since I was involved in so many extra curricular actives,” she said.

Being salutatorian was not her goal.

“But it was a nice surprise,” expressed Erwine.

That high GPA also helped in securing scholarships for college.

After MHS, Erwine went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in communication sciences and disorders. She minored in family services.

Erwine graduated from UNI in 2017. She then continued her education, also at UNI, earning a master’s in speech-language pathology in 2019.

It was a mentorship experience Erwine took part in while in high school that opened her eyes to her future career.

“I was a mentor in Shannon Guyer’s class and that’s where I first learned about speech-language pathologists,” she recalled. “After learning more about them and doing a job shadow during Senior College Prep, I thought it might be a career I’d like to pursue.”

While in high school, Erwine was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, soccer, band, choir, large-group speech, football cheerleading, Interact Club, drama, and 4-H.

“My favorite memory was going to State in softball my senior year,” said Erwine. “It was so much fun being able to experience that with some of my best friends and my sister (Kennedy)!”

While at UNI, Erwine took part in intramurals, Relay For Life, and the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association.

She currently lives in Ottumwa with her husband Austin and their two dogs, Jax and Opie. Erwine works for the Great Prairie AEA as a speech-language pathologist, serving school districts in southern Iowa.

Erwine is the daughter of Don and Nikki Kraus.

Her advice to the Class of 2023: “It’s OK not to know what you want to do for the rest of your life. You’re only 18 years old. You can change your major and your career path until you find what you love. Don’t settle for something you aren’t passionate about. Trust the process!