Where did that giant moose come from?

Where did that giant metal moose statue come from along the northbound lane of County Road D-62, outside of Monticello?

That’s a good question… And the Monticello Express found the answer!

Rural Monticello resident Louie Bodenhofer is showing off his part-time hobby of metal fabrication.

“I’ve been messing around with this stuff for a half dozen years or so,” he said, those his expert-level skills prove otherwise.

He’s mostly fabricated projects for other people before deciding to display his creative work for all to see.

Throughout 2023, 2024, and 2025, during his free time in the winter months, he welded the 9-foot wide and 6-foot hall life-sized moose using scrap metal pieces from his work.

“Its dimensions are between a cow and a bull,” noted Bodenhofer.

The statue probably weighs about 750 pounds, a pure guess.

“You’d think it would be heavier with all of the metal,” added Bodenhofer.

It took between 300 and 400 individual pieces of rusted, fused metal to make the body.

He’s worked at a metal processing plant the last 30-plus years, so there was plenty of scrap pieces to stock up on for this project.

The metal had been sitting outside in the elements and rusted, which was just fine for Bodenhofer, wanting the body of the moose to be brown in coloration.

For the large, white antlers, he used drawers from an old white filing cabinet. If you look closely at the right antler, you’ll see a set of keys dangling. Those were the keys to the file cabinets.

Underneath the fabricated metal, Bodenhofer had to build a frame (the skeleton) of the moose first. He went off his own measurements for the first phase of the project. The skeleton was made out of heavy, thick wire.

Why a moose?

“We both like moose,” said Bodenhofer of himself and his girlfriend Tammy Barton.

“When we went to Alaska, we saw moose everywhere and just fell in love with them,” added Barton.

“I call it ‘Tammy’s moose,” joked Bodenhofer.

The D-62 location next to the stone “Monticello” sign is the moose’s third location since Bodenhofer completed the project. It appeared on the road a couple of weeks ago and will likely remain up for the next month or so. The couple plans to move it permanently next to their pond on their property on Stone Bridge Road.

Before Bodenhofer relocated the moose, he sought permission from the Zumbach family to display it next to the sign.

“I thought this would be a neat feature by the sign,” he said. “It’ll give people something to talk about.”

The process of relocating it was a chore, though. Bodenhofer used his skid loader to hoist the statute into the air high enough so he could see out of the cab while slowly making his way from Stone Bridge Road to the current resting place.

“People likely saw me hauling a moose sideways down the road,” laughed Bodenhofer.

This is his first full-sized statue. He’s working on a life-size goat right now for a tattoo parlor as their mascot. He wants to work on a buffalo next. For the white portions of the buffalo, Bodenhofer plans to cut up pieces of an old Washington machine and dryer.

He also made a full-sized eagle in a nest, which also sits at the couple’s pond.

“I’m proud of him and the work he does,” praised Barton. “He’s very talented. It blows my mind, the work he does.”