Wiedenhoff provides wide-range update on Public Health

Jess Wiedenhoff, Jones County Public Health director, provided several Public Health guidelines and precautions during the Aug. 2 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

"There's been a lot going on Public Health-wise the last couple of months," noted Wiedenhoff.

The avian flu (bird flu) was found to be prominent on four poultry farms in Iowa. Wiedenhoff said those farms have all been cleared by the state with no more reported active cases.

In early July, a swimmer who was visiting the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County in southern Iowa was infected by a brain-eating water amoeba. Wiedenhoff said the state has since reopened the park with posted warning signs to swimmers.

JCPH and Jones County Conservation have since received calls about the risk factors in local waterways. Nothing has been reported.

COVID cases are up in Jones County.

"It's hard to give exact numbers because people take at-home tests and those results are not being reported," said Wiedenhoff.

If someone is exposed to COVID and you're fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends you test after being exposed, even if you're not showing symptoms.

"You don't need to quarantine unless you develop symptoms," said Wiedenhoff.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if Iowa was still seeing hospitalizations due to COVID.

"There are still hospitalizations, but with mild symptoms," answered Wiedenhoff.

Cases of the E. coli bacteria are also up in Jones County. This can be caused by eating uncooked meat or swallowing water from a contaminated body of water.

Also on the rise are STDs and chlamydia.

"We've had 31 cases of chlamydia since Jan. 1," noted Wiedenhoff. "We had 16 this time last year."

Despite not seeing cases of monkeypox in Jones County, Wiedenhoff is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to make sure the correct procedures are in place locally should a case arise.

Wiedenhoff said a sure sign is the development of blisters on the body, similar to chickenpox. Monkeypox is transferred through skin-to-skin contact.

"The higher cases are through sexual contact," said Wiedenhoff.