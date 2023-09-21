Wiedenhoff resigns as Public Health director

Jess Wiedenhoff, the Jones County Public Health director since December 2022, has resigned.

During the Sept. 12 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Supervisor and Board of Health Chairman John Schlarmann confirmed the news.

On Aug. 24, the Jones County Board of Health (BOH) held a special meeting to accept Wiedenhoff's resignation.

Then, on Aug. 28, the BOH approved the hiring of Brad Knudson as the Public Health assistant.

At another special BOH meeting on Sept. 5, Knudson was approved as interim Public Health director. Also during that meeting, the BOH discussed their options for fulfilling the director role.

With the new government realignment law in place, there is talk about the merging of state and county boards.

Schlarmann shared during the Sept. 12 board meeting, "We’re (the BOH) not sure what's coming down from the state. We heard they're going to combine services. We're not sure we need to be in a real hurry to look for someone to take that job. We're trying to find the best thing to do going forward."

He offered that it could be six months from now until the state makes any decisions.

Schlarmann did praise Knudson, adding, "Brad's done well. He's hitting the ground running. He seems very ambitious."

During the Public Comment portion of the board meeting, Keith Stamp of Monticello asked how much ARPA funds the county is sitting on that have been allocated toward any projects. County Auditor Whitney Hein offered $2.9 million of the overall $4 million.

Stamp also inquired as to the county's annual carryover funds.

Hein said she typically likes to see between 18 and 25 percent carried over every fiscal year.

"That gets us through the next quarter with property tax payments," she explained. "It's what we're comfortable with. Our only income is property tax, and this gets us through the first quarter with no new income."

The Fiscal Year 2023 carryover has not been finalized yet.

Hein further explained that one of the county's biggest expenses is payroll, which takes a big chunk out of that carryover.

There are also expenses for such purchases as vehicles for certain county departments that are budgeted for, but don't show up until the next fiscal year. That also impacts carryover.

Hein said a carryover of anything below 15 percent is not recommended.

"That makes me a little nervous if we go that low," she told Stamp.

Schlarmann, who also sits on the Monticello school board, noted that the district maintains a carryover of 10 to 15 percent.

"That's pretty robust and high with school business," commented Stamp.

"We have a lot of big projects, too," added Supervisor Joe Oswald. "There are a lot of factors that are involved."

In other county business:

• The board approved a formal resolution to spend $15,750 of ARPA funds for engineering services with Shive-Hattery to remodel the first-floor courthouse restrooms.

• The board approved issuing a civil citation against the owners of 12465 St. Paul St., Center Junction, giving them 30 days to comply with the county nuisance ordinance.

• The approved sending a formal certified letter to the owners of 17678 180th St. and 17683 E. Main St., Langworthy, giving them 30 days to comply with the nuisance ordinance.

• The board approved a 45-day extension for the owners of 17769 180th St., Langworthy, giving them until Nov. 1 to comply with the county nuisance ordinance.

• Hein reported that as of Sept. 11, only seven people had filed paperwork throughout the entire county to run for city offices in the Nov. 7 city/school election. (As of Sept. 15, 15 people had filed.)

• Oswald, who sits on the board of directors of the Sixth Judicial District, provided an update from their board meeting on Sept. 8.

He said the board of directors will consist of two elected officials, two appointed officials, and a county supervisor from each of the six counties.

"It's changing from a governing board to an advisory board," he explained. "So basically the state is making all of the rules. If we want to advise on anything, we can. But we have no say in anything."

Due to the change in leadership status, Oswald said the directors are seriously considering going from monthly meetings to quarterly or semi-annually.