Williams brings new ideas to AWF as new manager

There is a new face behind the desk and behind the scenes at the Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter in Monticello.

On Oct. 1, Kate Williams started working at the shelter as the new manager.

Williams is no stranger to AWF. She and her daughters have been volunteering there for a few years. In fact, the family has two dogs and one cat that were all adopted from the shelter.

“I also fostered a dog for two months,” said Williams. Sadly, the dog passed away a couple of weeks ago.

While Williams is still getting used to her new role and getting organized, she enjoys being back in Monticello.

Prior to coming to AWF, Williams worked full-time at River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade as the kitchen coordinator. She said the fact that she was putting in so many extra hours was starting to wane on her.

“I’m still helping them out with training and inventory,” Williams said of the transition.

A lover of animals, Williams spent some time outside with the dogs in the new Duane Ockenfels Memorial Dog Park the morning of this interview. In just a couple of weeks, she’s already referring to each dog by his/her name.

“I always wanted to work with animals in some way,” she reflected. “This is perfect.”

Over the years, Williams mentioned to her family about the idea of applying for the manager position with AWF. It was her daughter, Natalia, who urged her to apply this time around when the previous manager quit.

“Life takes you down different paths,” Williams said of the change in careers. “This is my happy place; it makes me happy being here. If I’m having a bad day, I can cuddle with one of the dogs or cats.”

Williams feels she brings a new perspective to the job, having been a volunteer for years.

“I have a lot of ideas,” she offered.

For one, right now, AWF posts photos of a dog or cat any time it’s adopted out. Williams would like to see those new pet owners send or share follow-ups photos of their own to let AWF know “they made the right choice.”

She also wants to see more interaction between the animals and the community. Williams said she’d like to take a dog or two to the assisted living facilities from time to time to help brighten the residents’ day.

While AWF posts photos on their Facebook page, Williams said posting videos would be a great marketing tool so perspective owners can see the dog or cat’s personality through the video.

Working 40 hours, Williams said the days go by fast. She’s responsible for the day-to-day operations at the shelter, scheduling the part-time staff as well as the many volunteers. AWF has three paid part-time employees and 10 volunteers right now.

“We could always use more (volunteers),” offered Williams. “We’re desperate for volunteers.”

Students from the alternative high school come out and help walk the dogs around. Williams also sings the praises of Heather Gellersen who “does the bulk of the work.” This includes walking the dogs and taking the animals to the veterinarian.

When it comes to volunteers, Williams said it’s as simple as coming to socialize with the dogs/cats, or as busy as doing the morning and evening chores (cleaning litter boxes, filling food and water, sweeping the kennels, letting the dogs outside to run around).

“Chores is the biggest thing,” she said.

AWF is quite busy right now with 38 cats and 11 dogs. They have so many cats right now that they’ve been forced to use the isolation room for the overflow.

“We have six cats right now waiting to be spayed and neutered,” said Williams.

Throughout the month of October, cats can be adopted from AWF for just $25.

“It’s hard funding foster homes,” added Williams of needing space for the cats.

She said the bigger dogs are also harder to adopt out.

Of all of the adoptions from AWF, 30 percent stay right here in Jones County. Twenty-eight percent finds homes in Linn County.

“For the most part, the animals stay in Northeast Iowa,” shared Williams.

She shared that a woman from Minnesota drove eight hours to adopt a cat from AWF.

“We’re thrilled to have Kate on board,” praised Cindy Bagge, president of AWF. “I appreciate her motivation and ideas. We are confident AWF will benefit from her experience and enthusiasm.”

AWF is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5:30 p.m. (Labor Day through Memorial Day). Outside of that timeframe, they’re open until 6:30 p.m. The shelter is located at 22407 Business Highway 151 in Monticello.