Willms enjoys interacting with kids at St. John’s

There’s a new face running the show at St. John’s Christian Daycare in Monticello.

Rileigh Willms of Scotch Grove took over the director position in early June after long-time director Karen Dirks stepped down to retire.

“Karen was nice enough to stick around for a couple of weeks to show me the ropes,” praised Willms. “It was a good transition, and she has been so helpful.” She said Dirks still fills in at the daycare from time to time when needed.