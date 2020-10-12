Winners announced in AWF Shelter art contest

Earlier this fall, the Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter in Monticello hosted an art contest for kids 18 and under.

Participants were asked to show the happiness that dogs and/or cats bring to them.

“We were so impressed with the entries we received, and had such a hard time picking out just one winner,” announced AWF Board President Cindy Bagge. “After much tough deliberation, we narrowed it down to two winners.”

First place went to Allison Chappell. Her entry will serve as the 2021 AWF art print, which is displayed proudly at the shelter. In addition, Chappell’s work is featured on the 2021 AWF stationary, which was printed locally at Julin Printing in Monticello. Ten pieces of stationary are available for $10.

Second place went to Joslyn Kray. Her print is featured on an AWF canvas tote bag. The bags were printed locally at Monticello Sports, and are available for $12 each.

“Congratulations to these two exceptional artists!” praised Bagge. “And thank you to everyone else who participated. We loved seeing all of your wonderful art!”

Both the AWF stationary and tote bag are available for purchase at the shelter, located at 22407 Business Highway 151, Monticello. They can also be shipped at cost as well.