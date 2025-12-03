Winter road conditions play role in accident

A two-vehicle accident took place on March 4 at 7:15 a.m. on Highway 38 and River Road, just outside of Monticello.

According to the report from the Iowa State Patrol, Esdras Perez Velazquez, 31, of Monticello was driving a 2010 Chrysler Sebring northbound when he lost control due to the winter weather and road conditions. Perez Velazquez slid into the southbound lane where he struck a car driven by Cathy Lueck, 65, of Dyersville. Lueck was driving a 2020 Chevy Colorado.

Lueck was taken by Hopkinton Ambulance Service to MercyOne Medical Center in Dyersville for her injuries.

Perez Velazquez and his passenger, Miguel Ramos Alberto, 38, also of Monticello were both transported by Monticello Ambulance Service to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their injuries.