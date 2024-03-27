Without state setting SSA, schools guess at levy rates

The Monticello Board of Education held the first of two public hearings during their March 25 board meeting concerning the district’s FY 2025 certified budget.

Richard Drake, a Monticello resident, was present for the hearing and offered some comments, urging the district to “concentrate on the needs, not all of the wants that aren’t really necessary.

“To help manage a budget,” continued Drake, “you need to look at things that are necessary versus the stuff you can cut out that aren’t necessary. We need to bring back teaching our children the real stuff they should be taught in our schools.”

The board set the date and time for the second and final FY 2025 budget public hearing for Monday, April 22, at 6 p.m.

Also during the meeting, District Business Manager Marcy Gillmore provided an update on the FY 2025 certified budget. Her update was simply that there is no update.

The Iowa Legislature has not agreed on an SSA (State Supplemental Aid) amount. Late last week, the Iowa House did approve a compromise with the Senate at 2.5 percent, down from the House’s original 3 percent, but the Senate has not voted on the bill.

“Nothing has been set and I can’t get you any closer to what we want for a tax rate,” offered Gillmore.

During the Feb. 26 school board meeting, Gillmore offered that the goal is to get the tax rate as close to the FY 2024 rate of $14.66006 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The district sent out a mailing, required by the new state law (HF 718), of which is creating a lot of confusion.

“We have to do what we can, especially when SSA hasn’t been set,” added Gillmore. “You’re very limited in what you can explain. We know it looks high, but that would be the absolute highest we can go. But we know we’re not going to go that high.”

Superintendent Brian Jaeger explained to those present that the Iowa Legislature promised schools that they would set the SSA 30 days following the governor’s Condition of the State address, which took place on Jan. 9.

“Thirty days came and went. We have not gotten that,” he said.

However, schools were still required to meet the new tax deadlines set out in the new law.

“But without knowing what we’re going to get for SSA, our taxes look a little bit higher,” Jaeger offered. “We probably will be pretty close to level on what our taxes (the levy rate) are going to be from where we are at this year. If you look at our track record, we really try hard not to move taxes up. If the state had all of their stuff done, it would have allowed us to get all of our tax pieces done and send the real (tax) rate out.”

Jaeger said hopefully the legislature comes to an agreement on SSA before the school board’s April 22 meeting where the board plans to vote on the levy rate, following the last budget hearing.

In other board business:

• During the Superintendent’s Report, Jaeger provided an update on the recent Facilities Committee meetings regarding a new elementary school.

The committee has met twice now, with a third meeting set for March 28.

“We’re getting to the point with the last two meetings that this is starting to become clearer,” he said of the proposed plans. “It’s another step in the direction, and to give the project itself more clarity.

“Our job now to get the community behind it,” he continued. “We want everybody to understand what they’re voting on and if they’re interested in supporting it.”