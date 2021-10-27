Wolken announces write-in campaign for mayor

Brian Wolken has announced his intentions to hold a write-in campaign for his re-election of mayor of Monticello on Nov. 2.

Wolken has been mayor for the last four years. Prior to that, he served on the Monticello City Council for two years.

“My current experience and passion for economic development qualify me to run,” he said. “I enjoy it.”

As for why he chose to run for re-election, Wolken said there are a few city projects he would like to see through to competition. Those include the Sixth Street Ditch project, Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh, and potential re-development of the old middle school.

“There is a lot of excitement and I want to see those through,” he said. “With the middle school, there are some exciting opportunities here.”

In addition, Wolken noted that he’s received an outpouring of support for members of the community who feel he’s done a good job as mayor thus far.

“They’re happy with then job I’ve done and want to see it continue,” he said.

During Wolken’s time as mayor, he’s been a part of several projects in the community.

“We’ve expanded recreational activities,” he said of the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We have a new business on Main Street,” he added.

If Wolken was re-elected, he said there is so much more he’d like to see done in another two more years.

“The challenge will be the wastewater plant,” he noted. “I’ve had an integral part in that the last five years.”

Another big project in the works for 2022 is the Highway 38/First Street overlay project, which is headed by the Iowa DOT. Wolken said that will no doubt impact businesses up and down First Street.

“We need to bring them to the table regarding disruptions,” offered Wolken.

He would also like to see upper-story downtown housing looked at.

With so many positives to note in Monticello, Wolken said the U.S. Census showed that Monticello’s population grew over the last 10 years.

“Not a lot of communities under 5,000 showed growth,” he said.

If you choose to write Wolken’s name in as mayor of Monticello on the Nov. 2 ballot, be sure to spell it correctly (“Brian Wolken”), to write in his full first and last name, and to write legibly.