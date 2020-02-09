Wolken, Naab inspire ‘marvelous’ connections

It was two years ago that the “marvelous” world brought Hilary Naab and Melissa Wolken together as friends. Now, the two are celebrating not only a strong friendship but also an impactful business venture.

“Marvelous Me Life” started last winter as a workshop for women. It was intended as a seven-month quest, providing women with the tools they needed to feel empowered.

Once COVID-19 hit in early 2020, the mentorship program went virtual, and expanded into nine months.

“We felt it was more important than ever to keep it going,” said Naab, noting all of the craziness the women were dealing with at the time.

The workshops focused on mantras, meditation, journaling, and forming connections with other women.

“It was about sharing without being judged,” said Wolken. “You connected with others with similar stories.”

The Marvelous Me Life also encompasses a mantra deck that provides daily inspiration and moments of connection.

They created a private Facebook group where members felt comfortable to share their stories and help guide others. Women are encouraged to draw a card daily and share a post about how that particular card reinforced their outlook on life that day.

“It’s about positive daily inspiration,” explained Naab.

“It was based on the experiences in life at that time,” added Wolken.

Using the word “marvelous,” Naab said lets women know that they can be as marvelous as they feel, that life is as marvelous as one makes it.

Wolken said this “marvelous” brand is about building up a positive community of, with herself and Naab serving as thought leaders.

“We help facilitate bringing the community together,” Naab said.

Those forms of togetherness might entail volunteer opportunities, workshops, and events.

Following the Aug. 10 derecho storm that hit southern Jones County and Marion/Cedar Rapids, Wolken and Naab literally took their brand to Linn County to offer assistance to those impacted by the storm. Several of their friends also lent a hand.

“Marvelous Iowans” then emerged out of Marvelous Me Life.

“We always wanted to give back, but nothing stuck out for us,” Wolken said of a community service opportunity.

When the derecho hit, the gals knew this was a chance for them to do more for others.

“It was awesome seeing so many people come together to support the community,” recalled Wolken. “You saw strangers coming together to help.”

Marvelous Iowans showcases just how marvelous people from Iowa truly are.

And they also have plans to volunteer for the Jones County’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization that literally builds beds for children that live without.

“We’re definitely looking for those kinds of volunteer opportunities,” offered Naab.

“We see this as a mobile movement, with opportunities to share with others and bring awareness to volunteer opportunities that currently exist,” added Wolken.

The “marvelous” brand also includes a podcast, obviously hosted by Naab and Wolken themselves, called “The Old Farmer Sez.” Their tagline: “There are no strangers in this world, just friends you haven’t met yet.”

The idea is to “plant positivity and cultivate conversations” with those in which they feature in each episode, as well as with their audience.

Wolken shared that the two joked about starting a podcast, more of a Facebook Live segment. That turned into a recording project once Wolken left the country earlier this year for Costa Rica.

The two used a podcast app, “Anchor,” that allowed them to record their segments from a world away. It also made it easy to continue with their podcast once COVID-19 hit.

“We made it work,” joked Wolken, despite some technical issues.

Naab sees their podcast as a way to showcase the gems of Monticello, Jones County, and Iowa, those people and places others may not be familiar with or know about.

Throughout each episode, they also find time to incorporate their mantra deck to inspire conversation.

Season one of The Old Farmer Sez featured a local photographer, Deze’Rae McElmeel, who offered front porch/yard mini photography sessions during the pandemic. The gals also interviewed Wolken’s grandmother, Betty Wolken, a lifelong farmer herself.

“We wanted to talk to people who inspired us, wanting them to just be themselves,” Wolken said.

“There are no rules, no script,” added Naab. “Just people sharing their different perspectives in life.”

Now that Wolken has returned from her world travels, they have plans to start season two of the podcast, again highlighting gems of people who inspired them after the derecho.

“We want to tell derecho stories,” Wolken said.

“People and volunteer groups such as Iowa Giving Crew doing positive things in their communities and in Iowa,” said Naab.

“The marvelous Iowans we encounter,” Wolken added.

Anyone interested in learning more can follow Marvelous Me Life on Facebook and Instagram. You can also join the Marvelous Iowans Facebook group to learn about volunteer opportunities.

The Marvelous Me Life mantra deck is available for purchase in their Etsy store (www.etsy.com/shop/MarvelousMeLife). Ten percent of the sales goes to derecho relief until Sept. 5.