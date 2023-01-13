Women in ag invited to attend kickoff to local WLL group

A new group has formed, bringing Jones and Delaware counties together to provide learning opportunities and events for local women in agriculture.

A joint Jones and Delaware County chapter of WLL (Woman, Land & Legacy) has been formed, with a kick-off event planned for Monday, Jan. 30, in Monticello.

WLL is a USDA education and outreach program. According to their website, “WLL empowers women landowners and farmers to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions, and networking opportunities.”

Alycia Willenbring, resource conservationist with NRCS in Manchester, and Addie Manternach, soil conservationist with NRCS in Anamosa, came together to form this newest chapter of WLL. (Due to Manternach being on maternity leave, Willenbring will now be working with Halie Jackson with the USDA on WLL.)

“I helped form a three-county joint chapter (of WLL) in northwest Iowa in 2018, and I have also worked with both the Jackson County and Dubuque County WLL, so I was very excited to take on this endeavor,” shared Willenbring.

She said with a lack of staff at NRCS in Jones County, it only makes sense Jones and Delaware come together for this purpose.

“Jones and Delaware also have a smaller mailing list for women for FSA (Farm Service Agency), so we thought it would be great to share the counties in a joint chapter to have more input locally,” added Willenbring.

The joint WLL committee includes women in ag from both counties, including commissioners, farmers, NRCS staff, FSA, SWCD (Soil and Water Conservation Districts), ISU Extension, Farm Bureau, and local banks.

Jones/Delaware WLL is hosting two listening sessions on Jan. 30 at the Youth Development Center at the fairgrounds in Monticello: noon to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. A meal will be provided at both. RSVPs are due by Jan. 20 to Willenbring at alycia.willenbring@usda.gov.

“We chose to have two sessions to give more women an opportunity to come,” offered Willenbring.

The sessions will allow women to sit down and collaborate on educational needs for women. The sessions will be led by Tanya Meyer, state coordinator, with NRCS.

“We want to gather the wants and desires for women who attend on what type of events and resources they want to see moving forward,” added Willenbring. “We take the information from our listening sessions to put toward building future field days.”

Some examples of those field days include: soil health, conservation on the farm, gardening, estate planning, etc.

“The goal of our joint chapter would be to host around three or four events a year,” said Willenbring. “It really depends on the feedback we receive from the sessions.”

Willenbring said they really want to reach all ages and generations of women leaders in farming and agriculture, as many as possible.

You can follow WLL on Facebook at “Women, Land & Legacy: Jones and Delaware Counties IA” (www.facebook.com/WLLJonesDelawareIowa).