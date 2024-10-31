Work begins on JCED housing project

Construction has begun on the new single-family affordable home located at 541 N. Chestnut St. in Monticello.

In September, Jones County Economic Development (JCED) announced plans to construct a 1,217 square-foot three-bedroom home on the lot that was purchased from the City of Monticello.

JCED is working with Homes for Iowa, Inc., "a public-private partnership with Iowa Prison Industries." The homes are manufactured near the Newton Correctional Release Facility and brought to the designated sites.

Homes for Iowa's goal is to build affordable housing for those with an income between $150,000 and $215,000.

JCED secured $16,000 from the City of Monticello to assist in this project. Those funds stem from the city's LMI (low-to-moderate income) TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds.

Before the home can be placed on site, JCED hired Allen Connerley, Connerley Construction, to dig out and pour the basement. Crews were on site late last week prepping the site.

The goal is to have someone purchase the home and move in by the start of 2025.

If anyone is interested or knows someone who might be interested in inquiring about the home, reach out to JCED Executive Director Derek Lumsden at 319-480-7446 or director@jonescountydevelopment.com.

Aside from the City of Monticello, the Monticello Development Corporation is also a partner on this project.