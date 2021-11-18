Work continues behind the scenes with new sewer plant

In an update on the City of Monticello’s sewer/wastewater plant project, City Administrator Russ Farnum offered, “We’re still in the design phase of a new plant. We’re not anywhere near going to bid on construction.”

The city is working with the engineer firm Snyder & Associates on the design.

While this has been an ongoing project for some time now, Farnum stipulated that the city does not have a deadline for which the plant must be built.

“There is no deadline per the (Iowa) DNR (Department of Natural Resources) at this point, as long as we’re moving forward proactively,” he said.

Farnum was hopeful the city could go out to bid for the new plant by the spring of 2022. However, as construction and material costs are on the rise, not to mention inflation Farnum warned that this would all depend on the price of building materials.

“That may postpone construction,” he said, hoping for the best.

A new sewer plant in Monticello is needed for two main reasons. One, the DNR is mandating that the plant have the capabilities to move nitrogen and phosphorus. The current plant does not have the capability to do so. Two, concrete structures, such as the settling basins and trickling filter, are in rough shape.

With many city residents raising questions about their recent sewer bills, Farnum said an increase in fees was talked about months ago during city council meetings as a way for the city to pocket money for the cost of the plant.

Throughout July and August, the council approved the three readings necessary to amend the city code to implement the sewer fee increases.

The Aug. 4, 2021, issue of the Express reported on news from the Aug. 3 city council meeting, in which the third and final reading of the ordinance was approved.

“Water rates will remain the same with the exception of the equipment replacement fee going from $3 to $5 a month,” reported the Express. “Sewer rates will increase, however. For the first 1,000 gallons, the rate will go from $9.25 to $18.98; 1,001 to 9,999 gallons, from $6 to $12.50; and 10,000 gallons-plus, from $6.20 to $12.71.”

Not only did that same issue warn residents that the sewer bill increases would take effect Nov. 1, but many issues prior warned of the same impact as well.

Farnum said any news regarding the new sewer plant will be discussed and decided upon at council meetings, which are open to the public.