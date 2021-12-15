The work of the JCCF, Part 1

The Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) held their annual “Grants & Gifts Celebration” on Dec. 7 at the Durgin Pavilion at Camp Courageous, who also happened to be one of the 17 recipients of a grant this year.

The Foundation took time to honor out-going executive director, Sherri Hunt, for her service and dedication the last five years. Doug Edel, long-time JCCF board member, was hired as Hunt’s replacement.

“Sherri is one of those people in my life who makes work fun when we work together,” praised Amy Manternach, chief operating officer with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “With great sadness, but with some excitement, we wish Sherri all the best. She has really set a great foundation with the amazing board.”

JCCF board members Janet Martin and Rosalie Ahrendsen also honored Hunt at the close of the awards banquet.

“In appreciation for her work, the members of the Foundation are going to share some words that they think describe Sherri as the director and as a person,” said Martin.

With that, board members shouted out words of appreciation for Hunt as Ahrendsen held the words up for all to see. Some examples included: “compassionate,” “committed,” “dedicated,” “friendly,” and “doesn’t give up.”

“What else can we say but a thousand thank-yous for all you’ve done to help us and Jones County,” said Martin.

Those who received grants from the JCCF include:

Anamosa Lunches for Youth (ALY), represented by Nancy Mulford. ALY started in 2010 as a way to offer meals for Anamosa students similar to Meals on Wheels for senior citizens.

“What about kids who are hungry in our community?” proposed Mulford.

ALY started giving sack lunches to students in need. Now, they send backpacks home with kids on the weekends.

“We send home kid-friendly food with 60 to 70 kids every weekend,” shared Mulford.

Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI), represented by chairman Steve Williams. The grant will go toward purchasing books for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which serves kids ages 0-5.

ECI started partnering with the program in 2015. They currently have 400 kids enrolled, which means they receive one book a month through the age of 5.

“We’ve given out over 20,000 books in the past six years,” reported Williams.

Every Child Reads (Grade Level Reading) – Jones County, represented by Heather Weers. GLR helps to put books in the hands of kids, to make sure they’re reading proficiently by the time they’re in third grade. Weers said they’ve been able to bring school administrators together from every district in Jones County to talk about summer learning, school readiness, and attendance. GLR has also worked with the county attorneys to report attendance issues. They’ve also handed out 2,567 books in 2021 alone. This summer, GLR partnered with Jones County Conservation on a storywalk at Central Park.

“I definitely could not do this alone without my executive board,” praised Weers.

Wregie Memorial Library in Oxford Junction, represented by Director Stephanie Dosland. The funds will go toward a technology upgrade for the library.

“We’re going to have new computers,” said Dosland. “It’s so important for kids; nowadays, everything requires internet and access to technology.”

Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Foundation, represented by Physical Therapist Kayla McCormick. The grant will go toward the hospital’s radio booster project. Basically, when law enforcement or EMS services enter the hospital, their radios quit working externally. McCormick said it’s important for them to communicate with the outside world in case there should be a threat outside of the hospital.

Little Lions Learning Center in Olin, represented by Walt Laetare. The funds are going toward replacing doors. The center opened in 1999, and Laetare said it’s in need of some updates.

Martelle Fire Department, represented by Chief Trent Tapken and Assistant Chief Jared Parker. The funds will go toward the purchase of equipment. Tapken said COVID impacted their ability to hold fundraisers, so the money is very much needed.

“It did hurt the pocketbook as far as equipment goes,” said Tapken. “Fire hoses and nozzles are very expensive stuff.”

Jones County Historical Society, represented by Jim Christianson. They plan to use the money to replace the roof on the depot at Edinburgh Village.

The Historical Society started in 1974, making 2024 their 50th anniversary. Christianson also shared the fact that the State of Iowa will be celebrating its dodransbicentennial (175th) birthday on Dec. 28. Many communities in Jones County will also be celebrating their sesquicentennials (150th) in 2022 and 2023.

“We hope for a lot of celebrations,” he said.

Olin Food Pantry, represented by Karen Tarbox. They give out food to those in need twice a month. They also offer fresh meat and fruits.

Monticello Ministerial Association (MMA), represented by Pastor Wade Reddy with Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. Their funds will be used to help local residents meet their insurance deductibles when seeking mental health counseling services through two local services: Prairie Home Wellness & Counseling and Sunrise Therapy & Counseling Services.

“We’re not here to duplicate things in our community,” noted Reddy, “but we’re here to network and to work together. One thing we came up with as a ministerial group is thinking there has to be a need for mental health.”

Reddy praised the local businesses as being committed to caring for the people of the community.

Last year, MMA spent $3,700 to help folks meet their deductibles.

“That helped 17 individuals, one of those was a child who was under the age of 18 who tried to commit suicide,” shared Reddy. “I say thank you because it’s making a difference with our community.”

Midland PATS (Parents and Teachers for Students), represented by Janna Becker, Megan Frankfurt, and Elisha Hansen. The money will go toward purchasing new, updated reading material for the elementary classrooms.

“One thing that was brought to our attention,” said Becker, “our principal, Deanna Martens, mentioned that books in the classrooms and school library are outdated. The kids aren’t as interested in those books anymore.”

She said the teachers are excited and have already started making lists of preferred books, some of which will be delivered to the school before Christmas break.

St. John’s Daycare, represented by Kayla McCormick who serves on the daycare board. The grant will go toward the purchase of a new large, outdoor playground structure.

“I am very passionate about the daycare. I went there as a child,” shared McCormick. “Outdoor play is very important for children’s development. We see the children of our daycare as the future of our community.”

Twin Rivers Pheasants Forever, represented by Matt McQuillen. The money to be put toward the purchase of 160 additional acres to expand the 260-acre Hale Wildlife Area. This is a $750,000 capital project. McQuillen said they have over two dozen partners with this particular project already.

In the last 21 years, Pheasants Forever has been a part of 23 projects, many in connection with Jones County Conservation, including the Central Park Lake Restoration Project with the acquisition of the Pearson property.

McQuillen referenced a quote Camp CEO Charlie Becker once said during a tour of local conservation areas: “Life is enriched by the beauty of nature.”

Jones County Freedom Rock, represented by Dennis Mulford. The money will help with the completion of a shelter and roof to cover and protect the rock from the elements.

The Freedom Rock is located in Stone City, and was the 98th of 99 rocks in every county in Iowa.

“The beauty of this is, it’s the most incredible reaction I’ve seen,” Mulford said of the public’s response to the Freedom Rock since it was unveiled on Sept. 4. “It’s a wonderful tribute to veterans from Jones County.”

Camp Courageous, represented by Becky Melchert. The money will go toward phase one of the Multipurpose Field. This field will allow campers of all abilities to play soccer, softball, kickball, and pickleball.

Melchert said Camp will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022.

“The main goal for campers who come to Camp is just to forget about any type of limitations that they have,” she said. “We want them to have fun, but to also be safe.”

ASAC (Area Substance Abuse Council), represented by Amy Doerrfeld. The money will go toward the work of their youth advisory board, which is associated with the Jones County Safe & Healthy Youth Coalition. Right now, the group is working on materials for a community norms campaign called “What’s Your Natural High?” promoting ways to have fun without using substances.

“I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart,” thanked Doerrfeld, “and that you’re pouring this into our community and to the youth of Jones County.”

Eastern Iowa Horse and Pony Camp, represented by Matt King. They’ll use the money to purchase a tent to prepare and serve food during their camp at the Jones County Fairgrounds. Horse camp is for kids ages 9-15. They stay for seven days, take riding lessons from qualified instructors. King said they serve three meals a day, usually for 200 kids.

To find out more about the JCCF, visit dbqfoundation.org/JCCF.