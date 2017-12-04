The work of the Jones Co. dispatchers never ends

Published by admin on Wed, 04/12/2017 - 8:58am
April 9-15 is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, honoring telecommunications personnel in the public safety community. In Jones County, that means honoring those who serve morning, noon and night in the Dispatch Center.
Those who work within the Dispatch Center have over 50 collective years of service to the community.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!