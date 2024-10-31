Work underway on Northridge development

The Monticello City Council took action on several items during its Oct. 21 meeting concerning the development of the Northridge Estates 5th Addition.

The development, located west of Legacy Lanes, is owned by Highland Corp. (Jeff Hinrichs, Jerry Hinrichs, and Joe Oswald).

First on the agenda was approval of the Development Agreement between the city and Highland Corp, which the council approved.

They also approved an engagement letter with PFM (Public Financial Management), which must be done prior to issuing a TIF bond. The $5,000 fee will be paid out from the bond proceeds.

The council also approved financing of the development project. The resolution "establishes the council's intent to issue a bond for the Highland Corp. project" by issuing a bond. The maximum amount of the bond is $400,000.

The council set a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. for the purpose of entering into a General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement to borrow the $400,000.

Finally, the council approved an internal loan from the city's Sewer Operating Fund to the TIF Project Fund in the amount of $359,000 until the full $400,000 is in place.

The developers have already started moving dirt in anticipation of the housing project. While the council has certain procedures it has to follow to allow for the bond funding, payments on the project will need to be made before the required timeline.

"When the bond is funded," explained City Administrator Russ Farnum, "the temporary loan will be paid back promptly."

He said the timeline is a matter of two to four weeks.

In other city business:

• The council approved a bid from Kluesner Construction in the amount of $34,404.17 for the Fiscal Year 225 crack sealing project.

• Mayor Wayne Peach appointed Tyler Freye to the Monticello Parks and Rec Board.

• The council approved the sixth pay request from Bill Bruce Builders, Inc. in the amount of $494,402.79 related to the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project.

• The council authorized the city clerk to write-off debts as uncollectible.

• The council approved plats for two separate parcels on River Road.

Mark and Terry Bader's property on River Road is for sale. It was discovered that the fence actually sits on the neighboring property owned by Ron and Jane Picray. The Picrays have agreed to sell the parcel containing the fence to the Baders.

• The council appointed Council member Josh Brenneman to the Jones County EMS Board.